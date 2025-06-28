Aldrich Potgieter takes two-shot lead into Sunday at Rocket Classic, looks to hold off massive chase pack
3 Min Read
Highlights | Round 3 | Rocket Classic
Written by Jimmy Reinman
DETROIT - At just 20 years old, Aldrich Potgieter is on the verge of history. The youngest rookie on the PGA TOUR holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Rocket Classic after a Saturday 65 that included five straight birdies from holes Nos. 4 through 9.
If he can finish the job Sunday, Potgieter would become the youngest South African ever to win on the PGA TOUR, with heads turning his way not just because of his mind-blowing power off the tee.
Potgieter is casually averaging 329.4 yards off the tee this week, but interestingly enough, Potgieter is also ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach thanks to a key equipment change. After struggling with low-spin “knuckleballs” that often flew long, he switched from traditional blades into a set of the new Titleist T100s ahead of this week in Detroit.
“I needed a bit more spin to keep the ball in the air a little bit longer,” Potgieter said. “I used to fight the ball going long, especially with wedges. This setup helps me control it better.”
According to his coach, the change was overdue. Potgieter’s length often left him with awkward 20-yard gaps between irons. “He’s not great at feathering one or hitting knockdowns,” the coach said. “These clubs help simplify his game.”
Simplify or not, Saturday’s round was far from easy. Potgieter called his par save on the par-3 fifth “a momentum shifter,” and he had to dig deep down the stretch.
Aldrich Potgieter’s Round 3 highlights from Rocket Classic
“The back nine was tough with the wind flipping,” he said. “I didn’t birdie the par fives, which is a little frustrating, but I hung in there.”
Right behind him are five players tied at 17-under: Max Greyserman, Jake Knapp, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam and Chris Kirk. Knapp, who fired a course-record 61 on Friday, cooled slightly Saturday but remains a major threat. Hubbard, who played alongside Potgieter, admitted it was hard to keep up.
“He putts it awesome and has really good hands,” Hubbard said. “I hit three drivers off the deck today. That tells you how I was scrambling.”
Greyserman has quietly kept himself in the mix with steady putting and strong tee-to-green play. “I’ve had three second-place finishes,” he said. “Hopefully I’ve learned enough from those to make this one count.”
Kirk, with six career wins, is the most seasoned contender in the bunch and has a history of closing on Sundays. “There’s a lot of firepower at the top,” he said. “It’ll take something in the mid-60s to get it done.”
Highlights | Round 3 | Rocket Classic
Lurking just behind are more dangerous talents. South African Thriston Lawrence, a Zurich Classic of New Orleans teammate of Potgieter last year, is part of a group at 16-under that includes fellow rookies Michael Thorbjornsen and Jackson Suber.
“I know Aldrich hits it a mile,” Lawrence said. “It’s a great course for him, but there’s a lot of good players up here. Hopefully it’s my day.”
Then there’s Collin Morikawa, sitting four back at 15-under and suddenly rolling it with confidence after changing to a mallet putter mid-tournament.
“I said I was putting like a blind man Thursday,” Morikawa said. “This new putter was a project I asked for months ago, and now it’s finally in play. Feels great to see putts drop.”
Morikawa leads the field in strokes gained approach and believes Sunday’s possible wind shift back to the south could favor his game.
“If I can get a few looks early, maybe make a run,” he said. “It’s a stacked leaderboard, but I’ve been in these spots before.”
So has Potgieter, just not at this level. Sunday will test more than his distance. It will test his poise, his touch and his belief that a breakthrough win is not just possible, but imminent.