Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
1 Min Read
All-time greatest shots from Rocket Classic
The Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, as players battle for status and eligibility heading into the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament features a purse of $9.6 million and will be played on a challenging 7,370-yard, par-72 course. Cam Davis returns to defend his title after becoming the other two-time champion in Rocket Classic history.
Other notables heading to the Motor City include U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, coming off a win at the Travelers Championship, world No. 5 Collin Morikawa, and past champion Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)
FRIDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.