PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from Rocket Classic

All-time greatest shots from Rocket Classic

    The Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, as players battle for status and eligibility heading into the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament features a purse of $9.6 million and will be played on a challenging 7,370-yard, par-72 course. Cam Davis returns to defend his title after becoming the other two-time champion in Rocket Classic history.

    Other notables heading to the Motor City include U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, coming off a win at the Travelers Championship, world No. 5 Collin Morikawa, and past champion Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)

    FRIDAY

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The First Look: Bradley looks to keep gas pedal down in Motor City

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Rocket Classic qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW