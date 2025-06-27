Knapp time breaks out in Detroit, sets course record with 61 Friday at Rocket Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Jimmy Reinman
DETROIT - Jake Knapp bounced back in spectacular fashion Friday at the Rocket Classic, torching Detroit Golf Club with an 11-under 61 to set a new course record and vault into contention heading into the weekend.
Knapp’s round was a complete reversal from his opening 72, which had him sitting in 130th place.
By Friday afternoon, the 31-year-old had climbed 123 spots to a tie for seventh, just three shots behind midday leader Chris Kirk.
“I was just kind of bummed last night,” Knapp said. “To shoot even par the first day just feels like you’re shooting yourself in the foot, but feels nice to bounce back with 61.”
Knapp’s flawless round included nine birdies, one eagle and no bogeys. He gained nearly four strokes with the putter and went a perfect 3-for-3 in scrambling.
Jake Knapp drains a 34-foot eagle putt at Rocket Classic
His trademark smooth-swinging power off the tee was a major key.
“For the most part, driver felt somewhat automatic, at least those first kind of ten-ish holes,” Knapp said. “I drove it well and was able to make some putts, too.”
The 61 broke the course record of 62, which had just been set a day earlier by both Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy. It also marked Knapp’s second course record of the season. In March, he fired a 59 to set the mark at PGA National during the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
In fact, Knapp has made a bit of a habit of going low. As a junior in high school, he once shot 58 at Mesa Linda, the shorter course at Costa Mesa Country Club where he grew up across the street.
Wet and receptive conditions at Detroit Golf Club on Friday made it especially vulnerable, and Knapp took full advantage.
“Anytime you shoot 11 under on the PGA TOUR, it’s always up there,” he said. “The quality of golf was just really, really good.”
Knapp even allowed himself to think about another 59 late in his round.
“I was even kind of thinking about 59 when I stuck it close on my third to last for eagle,” he said. “Figured I could maybe eagle that and birdie the last two.”
While Knapp surged, Potgieter took a step back. The 20-year-old South African followed his own record-tying 62 with a two-under 70, sitting at 12-under through two rounds. Potgieter, still seeking his first PGA TOUR win, lost in a playoff earlier this year at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, the same tournament Knapp won in 2024 for his lone TOUR victory.
Their paths may be destined to cross this weekend, with both rising stars still in the hunt.