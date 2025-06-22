Tee times moved due to thunderstorms for final round of Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
The start of the final round of the Travelers Championship has been delayed due to showers and thunderstorms that reached Connecticut Sunday morning and will remain possible through 10-11 a.m. ET before clearing out. Round 4 starting times will be restructured to a split tee start in groups of three, with starting times ranging from 10:55 a.m.-12:56 p.m.
Tommy Fleetwood carded a 7-under 63 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round over Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley as he seeks his first PGA TOUR win. Jason Day, the next closest pursuer, finished at 11-under, five back of Fleetwood.
Fleetwood, Bradley and Henley will tee off the first tee at 12:56 p.m.