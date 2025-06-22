PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tee times moved due to thunderstorms for final round of Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | Travelers Championship

Highlights | Round 3 | Travelers Championship

    Written by Staff

    The start of the final round of the Travelers Championship has been delayed due to showers and thunderstorms that reached Connecticut Sunday morning and will remain possible through 10-11 a.m. ET before clearing out. Round 4 starting times will be restructured to a split tee start in groups of three, with starting times ranging from 10:55 a.m.-12:56 p.m.

    Tommy Fleetwood carded a 7-under 63 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round over Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley as he seeks his first PGA TOUR win. Jason Day, the next closest pursuer, finished at 11-under, five back of Fleetwood.

    Fleetwood, Bradley and Henley will tee off the first tee at 12:56 p.m.


    R4
    In Progress

    Travelers Championship

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -16

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -13

    T2

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -13

    4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -11

    T5

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -8

    T5

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8

    T5

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -8

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -7

    T14

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -6

    T14

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -6
