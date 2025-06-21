Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Tune in to the Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season, from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 22-under after defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.
Tommy Fleetwood built a three-shot lead over hometown hero Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley after Round 3 at Travelers. Jason Day carded a 3-under 67 to sit at 11-under, five off the pace, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler had his round derailed by his first triple bogey since the 2024 BMW Championship and finished with a 72.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alert:
- ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action around all the odds at TPC River Highlands. Tune in Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/hole: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45-11 a.m., 1-6 p.m.
|ESPN BET (Stream 4)
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee groups
- 10:10 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg
Featured groups
- 9:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
- 10:50 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Luke Clanton
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)