9H AGO

Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Best all-time finishes at Travelers

    Written by Staff

    Tune in to the Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season, from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 22-under after defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.

    Tommy Fleetwood built a three-shot lead over hometown hero Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley after Round 3 at Travelers. Jason Day carded a 3-under 67 to sit at 11-under, five off the pace, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler had his round derailed by his first triple bogey since the 2024 BMW Championship and finished with a 72.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alert:

    • ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action around all the odds at TPC River Highlands. Tune in Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for Travelers

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/hole: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45-11 a.m., 1-6 p.m.
    ESPN BET (Stream 4)11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee groups

    • 10:10 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg

    Featured groups

    • 9:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
    • 10:50 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Luke Clanton

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    R3
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T14

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T14

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
