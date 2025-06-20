PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Best all-time finishes at Travelers

    Written by Staff

    Tune in to the Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season, from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 22-under after defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.

    Scheffler carded a 1-under 69 to take a share of the lead alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood, who both surged up the leaderboard on Friday. Thomas carded a 6-under 64 that featured five consecutive birdies while Fleetwood had two eagles in a three-hole span en route to a 5-under 65. Jason Day finished one off the pace at 8-under with a 66.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alert:

    • Watch 'Rory: The Long Game' presented by WHOOP on CBS on June 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET
      • Rory McIlroy’s dedication to body and mind has been the cornerstone of his historic career. He is just the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam. "Rory: The Long Game" looks at the longevity and resilience that McIlroy has displayed over the past two decades as he has transformed from a teenage phenom to one of the legends of the game.

    Watch 'Rory: The Long Game' presented by WHOOP on CBS


    • ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action around all the odds at TPC River Highlands. Tune in Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for Travelers


    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/hole: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Featured groups/hole: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:15-11 a.m., 1-6:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30-11 a.m., 1-6 p.m.
    ESPN BET (Stream 4)11 a.m.-1 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee groups

    • 10:35 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Andrew Novak

    Featured groups

    • 8:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau
    • 10:25 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Viktor Hovland

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    R2
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    T1

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    A. Eckroat
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T9

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F
