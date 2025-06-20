Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Written by Staff
Tune in to the Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season, from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 22-under after defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.
Scheffler carded a 1-under 69 to take a share of the lead alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood, who both surged up the leaderboard on Friday. Thomas carded a 6-under 64 that featured five consecutive birdies while Fleetwood had two eagles in a three-hole span en route to a 5-under 65. Jason Day finished one off the pace at 8-under with a 66.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alert:
- Watch 'Rory: The Long Game' presented by WHOOP on CBS on June 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Rory McIlroy’s dedication to body and mind has been the cornerstone of his historic career. He is just the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam. "Rory: The Long Game" looks at the longevity and resilience that McIlroy has displayed over the past two decades as he has transformed from a teenage phenom to one of the legends of the game.
Watch 'Rory: The Long Game' presented by WHOOP on CBS
- ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action around all the odds at TPC River Highlands. Tune in Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for Travelers
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/hole: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured groups/hole: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:15-11 a.m., 1-6:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30-11 a.m., 1-6 p.m.
|ESPN BET (Stream 4)
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee groups
- 10:35 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Andrew Novak
Featured groups
- 8:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau
- 10:25 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Viktor Hovland
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)