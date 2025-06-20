Si Woo Kim withdraws from Travelers Championship with back injury
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim withdrew during the second round of the Travelers Championship with a back injury, departing after 12 holes on a windy Friday at TPC River Highlands.
Back issues have caused Kim to withdraw from a handful of events in the past, but not to this point in 2025. Kim opened in 1-over 71 at the Travelers Championship, the season’s final Signature Event, before turning in 5-over 40 on Friday and adding a double bogey at the par-4 12th. The South Korean stood 8-over for the tournament at the time of his WD.
Kim became the second player to withdraw from this year’s Travelers, following Jordan Spieth’s withdrawal on Thursday afternoon with a neck/upper back injury. The Travelers’ starting field of 72 players does not feature a cut, but players who WD will not receive FedExCup points for their finish.
Kim entered the week at No. 38 on the season-long FedExCup standings, his campaign highlighted by a pair of T8 finishes at the RBC Heritage and PGA Championship. The four-time PGA TOUR winner finished T42 at last week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont.