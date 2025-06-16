PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 23: A scenic view as Scottie Scheffler plays his approach shot from the 17th hole fairway during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2024, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, this week for the Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands will host, with $20 million up for grabs. The tournament is set to tee off Thursday. See below for the full purse breakdown.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118.00%$3,600,000.00
    210.80%$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,493,333.33$1,320,000.00$1,200,000.00$1,111,666.67$1,041,428.57$983,750.00$934,444.44$891,000.00
    36.80%$1,360,000.00$1,160,000.00$1,040,000.00$960,000.00$902,000.00$855,000.00$815,714.29$781,250.00$750,000.00$721,000.00
    44.80%$960,000.00$880,000.00$826,666.67$787,500.00$754,000.00$725,000.00$698,571.43$673,750.00$650,000.00$627,000.00
    54.00%$800,000.00$760,000.00$730,000.00$702,500.00$678,000.00$655,000.00$632,857.14$611,250.00$590,000.00$569,000.00
    63.60%$720,000.00$695,000.00$670,000.00$647,500.00$626,000.00$605,000.00$584,285.71$563,750.00$543,333.33$525,000.00
    73.35%$670,000.00$645,000.00$623,333.33$602,500.00$582,000.00$561,666.67$541,428.57$521,250.00$503,333.33$487,000.00
    83.10%$620,000.00$600,000.00$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$482,500.00$466,666.67$452,000.00
    92.90%$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$462,857.14$447,500.00$433,333.33$420,000.00
    102.70%$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$443,333.33$428,571.43$415,000.00$402,222.22$390,000.00
    112.50%$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$440,000.00$424,000.00$410,000.00$397,142.86$385,000.00$373,333.33$362,000.00
    122.30%$460,000.00$440,000.00$420,000.00$405,000.00$392,000.00$380,000.00$368,571.43$357,500.00$346,666.67$336,000.00
    132.10%$420,000.00$400,000.00$386,666.67$375,000.00$364,000.00$353,333.33$342,857.14$332,500.00$322,222.22$312,300.00
    141.90%$380,000.00$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,333.33$291,050.00
    151.80%$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,375.00$281,166.67$272,050.00
    161.70%$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,428.57$271,312.50$262,277.78$253,550.00
    171.60%$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,500.00$261,500.00$252,562.50$243,944.44$235,450.00
    181.50%$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,600.00$251,750.00$242,928.57$234,437.50$226,055.56$218,700.00
    191.40%$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,000.00$250,750.00$242,100.00$233,416.67$225,071.43$216,812.50$209,666.67$203,300.00
    201.30%$260,000.00$250,000.00$241,000.00$232,625.00$224,100.00$215,916.67$207,785.71$200,875.00$194,777.78$189,300.00
    211.20%$240,000.00$231,500.00$223,500.00$215,125.00$207,100.00$199,083.33$192,428.57$186,625.00$181,444.44$176,700.00
    221.11%$223,000.00$215,250.00$206,833.33$198,875.00$190,900.00$184,500.00$179,000.00$174,125.00$169,666.67$165,550.00
    231.04%$207,500.00$198,750.00$190,833.33$182,875.00$176,800.00$171,666.67$167,142.86$163,000.00$159,166.67$155,500.00
    240.95%$190,000.00$182,500.00$174,666.67$169,125.00$164,500.00$160,416.67$156,642.86$153,125.00$149,722.22$146,400.00
    250.88%$175,000.00$167,000.00$162,166.67$158,125.00$154,500.00$151,083.33$147,857.14$144,687.50$141,555.56$138,500.00
    260.80%$159,000.00$155,750.00$152,500.00$149,375.00$146,300.00$143,333.33$140,357.14$137,375.00$134,444.44$131,650.00
    270.76%$152,500.00$149,250.00$146,166.67$143,125.00$140,200.00$137,250.00$134,285.71$131,375.00$128,611.11$125,900.00
    280.73%$146,000.00$143,000.00$140,000.00$137,125.00$134,200.00$131,250.00$128,357.14$125,625.00$122,944.44$120,300.00
    290.70%$140,000.00$137,000.00$134,166.67$131,250.00$128,300.00$125,416.67$122,714.29$120,062.50$117,444.44$114,950.00
    300.67%$134,000.00$131,250.00$128,333.33$125,375.00$122,500.00$119,833.33$117,214.29$114,625.00$112,166.67$109,800.00
    310.64%$128,500.00$125,500.00$122,500.00$119,625.00$117,000.00$114,416.67$111,857.14$109,437.50$107,111.11$104,800.00
    320.61%$122,500.00$119,500.00$116,666.67$114,125.00$111,600.00$109,083.33$106,714.29$104,437.50$102,166.67$99,950.00
    330.58%$116,500.00$113,750.00$111,333.33$108,875.00$106,400.00$104,083.33$101,857.14$99,625.00$97,444.44$95,300.00
    340.56%$111,000.00$108,750.00$106,333.33$103,875.00$101,600.00$99,416.67$97,214.29$95,062.50$92,944.44$90,850.00
    350.53%$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,250.00$97,100.00$94,916.67$92,785.71$90,687.50$88,611.11$86,550.00
    360.51%$101,500.00$99,000.00$96,833.33$94,750.00$92,600.00$90,500.00$88,428.57$86,375.00$84,333.33$82,300.00
    370.48%$96,500.00$94,500.00$92,500.00$90,375.00$88,300.00$86,250.00$84,214.29$82,187.50$80,166.67$78,150.00
    380.46%$92,500.00$90,500.00$88,333.33$86,250.00$84,200.00$82,166.67$80,142.86$78,125.00$76,111.11$74,100.00
    390.44%$88,500.00$86,250.00$84,166.67$82,125.00$80,100.00$78,083.33$76,071.43$74,062.50$72,055.56$70,150.00
    400.42%$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,111.11$66,300.00
    410.40%$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,125.00$64,333.33$62,800.00
    420.38%$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,142.86$62,375.00$60,888.89$59,600.00
    430.36%$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,166.67$60,428.57$59,000.00$57,777.78$56,700.00
    440.34%$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,200.00$58,500.00$57,142.86$56,000.00$55,000.00$54,100.00
    450.32%$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,000.00$58,250.00$56,600.00$55,333.33$54,285.71$53,375.00$52,555.56$51,900.00
    460.30%$60,000.00$58,000.00$56,333.33$54,750.00$53,600.00$52,666.67$51,857.14$51,125.00$50,555.56$50,050.00
    470.28%$56,000.00$54,500.00$53,000.00$52,000.00$51,200.00$50,500.00$49,857.14$49,375.00$48,944.44$48,550.00
    480.27%$53,000.00$51,500.00$50,666.67$50,000.00$49,400.00$48,833.33$48,428.57$48,062.50$47,722.22$47,400.00
    490.25%$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,666.67$47,357.14$47,062.50$46,777.78$46,500.00
    500.24%$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,200.00$46,916.67$46,642.86$46,375.00$46,111.11$45,850.00
    510.24%$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,750.00$46,500.00$46,250.00$46,000.00$45,750.00$45,500.00$45,250.00
    520.23%$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,333.33$46,125.00$45,900.00$45,666.67$45,428.57$45,187.50$44,944.44$44,700.00
    530.23%$46,000.00$46,000.00$45,833.33$45,625.00$45,400.00$45,166.67$44,928.57$44,687.50$44,444.44$44,200.00
    540.23%$46,000.00$45,750.00$45,500.00$45,250.00$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00
    550.23%$45,500.00$45,250.00$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00
    560.23%$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00
    570.22%$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00
    580.22%$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00
    590.22%$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00
    600.21%$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,700.00
    610.21%$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,444.44$40,150.00
    620.21%$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,500.00$40,187.50$39,888.89$39,600.00
    630.21%$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,500.00$40,250.00$39,928.57$39,625.00$39,333.33$39,000.00
    640.20%$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,500.00$40,250.00$40,000.00$39,666.67$39,357.14$39,062.50$38,722.22
    650.20%$40,500.00$40,250.00$40,000.00$39,750.00$39,400.00$39,083.33$38,785.71$38,437.50
    660.20%$40,000.00$39,750.00$39,500.00$39,125.00$38,800.00$38,500.00$38,142.86
    670.20%$39,500.00$39,250.00$38,833.33$38,500.00$38,200.00$37,833.33
    680.20%$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,166.67$37,875.00$37,500.00
    690.19%$38,000.00$37,750.00$37,500.00$37,125.00
    700.19%$37,500.00$37,250.00$36,833.33
    710.18%$37,000.00$36,500.00
    720.18%$36,000.00

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    WiretoWire: Spaun seizes U.S. Open title

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    In test of resilience, journeyman Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
