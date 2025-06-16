Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 23: A scenic view as Scottie Scheffler plays his approach shot from the 17th hole fairway during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2024, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, this week for the Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands will host, with $20 million up for grabs. The tournament is set to tee off Thursday. See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18.00%
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|10.80%
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,493,333.33
|$1,320,000.00
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,111,666.67
|$1,041,428.57
|$983,750.00
|$934,444.44
|$891,000.00
|3
|6.80%
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,160,000.00
|$1,040,000.00
|$960,000.00
|$902,000.00
|$855,000.00
|$815,714.29
|$781,250.00
|$750,000.00
|$721,000.00
|4
|4.80%
|$960,000.00
|$880,000.00
|$826,666.67
|$787,500.00
|$754,000.00
|$725,000.00
|$698,571.43
|$673,750.00
|$650,000.00
|$627,000.00
|5
|4.00%
|$800,000.00
|$760,000.00
|$730,000.00
|$702,500.00
|$678,000.00
|$655,000.00
|$632,857.14
|$611,250.00
|$590,000.00
|$569,000.00
|6
|3.60%
|$720,000.00
|$695,000.00
|$670,000.00
|$647,500.00
|$626,000.00
|$605,000.00
|$584,285.71
|$563,750.00
|$543,333.33
|$525,000.00
|7
|3.35%
|$670,000.00
|$645,000.00
|$623,333.33
|$602,500.00
|$582,000.00
|$561,666.67
|$541,428.57
|$521,250.00
|$503,333.33
|$487,000.00
|8
|3.10%
|$620,000.00
|$600,000.00
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$466,666.67
|$452,000.00
|9
|2.90%
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$462,857.14
|$447,500.00
|$433,333.33
|$420,000.00
|10
|2.70%
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$443,333.33
|$428,571.43
|$415,000.00
|$402,222.22
|$390,000.00
|11
|2.50%
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$424,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$397,142.86
|$385,000.00
|$373,333.33
|$362,000.00
|12
|2.30%
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$420,000.00
|$405,000.00
|$392,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$368,571.43
|$357,500.00
|$346,666.67
|$336,000.00
|13
|2.10%
|$420,000.00
|$400,000.00
|$386,666.67
|$375,000.00
|$364,000.00
|$353,333.33
|$342,857.14
|$332,500.00
|$322,222.22
|$312,300.00
|14
|1.90%
|$380,000.00
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,333.33
|$291,050.00
|15
|1.80%
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,375.00
|$281,166.67
|$272,050.00
|16
|1.70%
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,428.57
|$271,312.50
|$262,277.78
|$253,550.00
|17
|1.60%
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,500.00
|$261,500.00
|$252,562.50
|$243,944.44
|$235,450.00
|18
|1.50%
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,600.00
|$251,750.00
|$242,928.57
|$234,437.50
|$226,055.56
|$218,700.00
|19
|1.40%
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,000.00
|$250,750.00
|$242,100.00
|$233,416.67
|$225,071.43
|$216,812.50
|$209,666.67
|$203,300.00
|20
|1.30%
|$260,000.00
|$250,000.00
|$241,000.00
|$232,625.00
|$224,100.00
|$215,916.67
|$207,785.71
|$200,875.00
|$194,777.78
|$189,300.00
|21
|1.20%
|$240,000.00
|$231,500.00
|$223,500.00
|$215,125.00
|$207,100.00
|$199,083.33
|$192,428.57
|$186,625.00
|$181,444.44
|$176,700.00
|22
|1.11%
|$223,000.00
|$215,250.00
|$206,833.33
|$198,875.00
|$190,900.00
|$184,500.00
|$179,000.00
|$174,125.00
|$169,666.67
|$165,550.00
|23
|1.04%
|$207,500.00
|$198,750.00
|$190,833.33
|$182,875.00
|$176,800.00
|$171,666.67
|$167,142.86
|$163,000.00
|$159,166.67
|$155,500.00
|24
|0.95%
|$190,000.00
|$182,500.00
|$174,666.67
|$169,125.00
|$164,500.00
|$160,416.67
|$156,642.86
|$153,125.00
|$149,722.22
|$146,400.00
|25
|0.88%
|$175,000.00
|$167,000.00
|$162,166.67
|$158,125.00
|$154,500.00
|$151,083.33
|$147,857.14
|$144,687.50
|$141,555.56
|$138,500.00
|26
|0.80%
|$159,000.00
|$155,750.00
|$152,500.00
|$149,375.00
|$146,300.00
|$143,333.33
|$140,357.14
|$137,375.00
|$134,444.44
|$131,650.00
|27
|0.76%
|$152,500.00
|$149,250.00
|$146,166.67
|$143,125.00
|$140,200.00
|$137,250.00
|$134,285.71
|$131,375.00
|$128,611.11
|$125,900.00
|28
|0.73%
|$146,000.00
|$143,000.00
|$140,000.00
|$137,125.00
|$134,200.00
|$131,250.00
|$128,357.14
|$125,625.00
|$122,944.44
|$120,300.00
|29
|0.70%
|$140,000.00
|$137,000.00
|$134,166.67
|$131,250.00
|$128,300.00
|$125,416.67
|$122,714.29
|$120,062.50
|$117,444.44
|$114,950.00
|30
|0.67%
|$134,000.00
|$131,250.00
|$128,333.33
|$125,375.00
|$122,500.00
|$119,833.33
|$117,214.29
|$114,625.00
|$112,166.67
|$109,800.00
|31
|0.64%
|$128,500.00
|$125,500.00
|$122,500.00
|$119,625.00
|$117,000.00
|$114,416.67
|$111,857.14
|$109,437.50
|$107,111.11
|$104,800.00
|32
|0.61%
|$122,500.00
|$119,500.00
|$116,666.67
|$114,125.00
|$111,600.00
|$109,083.33
|$106,714.29
|$104,437.50
|$102,166.67
|$99,950.00
|33
|0.58%
|$116,500.00
|$113,750.00
|$111,333.33
|$108,875.00
|$106,400.00
|$104,083.33
|$101,857.14
|$99,625.00
|$97,444.44
|$95,300.00
|34
|0.56%
|$111,000.00
|$108,750.00
|$106,333.33
|$103,875.00
|$101,600.00
|$99,416.67
|$97,214.29
|$95,062.50
|$92,944.44
|$90,850.00
|35
|0.53%
|$106,500.00
|$104,000.00
|$101,500.00
|$99,250.00
|$97,100.00
|$94,916.67
|$92,785.71
|$90,687.50
|$88,611.11
|$86,550.00
|36
|0.51%
|$101,500.00
|$99,000.00
|$96,833.33
|$94,750.00
|$92,600.00
|$90,500.00
|$88,428.57
|$86,375.00
|$84,333.33
|$82,300.00
|37
|0.48%
|$96,500.00
|$94,500.00
|$92,500.00
|$90,375.00
|$88,300.00
|$86,250.00
|$84,214.29
|$82,187.50
|$80,166.67
|$78,150.00
|38
|0.46%
|$92,500.00
|$90,500.00
|$88,333.33
|$86,250.00
|$84,200.00
|$82,166.67
|$80,142.86
|$78,125.00
|$76,111.11
|$74,100.00
|39
|0.44%
|$88,500.00
|$86,250.00
|$84,166.67
|$82,125.00
|$80,100.00
|$78,083.33
|$76,071.43
|$74,062.50
|$72,055.56
|$70,150.00
|40
|0.42%
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,111.11
|$66,300.00
|41
|0.40%
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,125.00
|$64,333.33
|$62,800.00
|42
|0.38%
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,142.86
|$62,375.00
|$60,888.89
|$59,600.00
|43
|0.36%
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,166.67
|$60,428.57
|$59,000.00
|$57,777.78
|$56,700.00
|44
|0.34%
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$60,200.00
|$58,500.00
|$57,142.86
|$56,000.00
|$55,000.00
|$54,100.00
|45
|0.32%
|$64,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$60,000.00
|$58,250.00
|$56,600.00
|$55,333.33
|$54,285.71
|$53,375.00
|$52,555.56
|$51,900.00
|46
|0.30%
|$60,000.00
|$58,000.00
|$56,333.33
|$54,750.00
|$53,600.00
|$52,666.67
|$51,857.14
|$51,125.00
|$50,555.56
|$50,050.00
|47
|0.28%
|$56,000.00
|$54,500.00
|$53,000.00
|$52,000.00
|$51,200.00
|$50,500.00
|$49,857.14
|$49,375.00
|$48,944.44
|$48,550.00
|48
|0.27%
|$53,000.00
|$51,500.00
|$50,666.67
|$50,000.00
|$49,400.00
|$48,833.33
|$48,428.57
|$48,062.50
|$47,722.22
|$47,400.00
|49
|0.25%
|$50,000.00
|$49,500.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,666.67
|$47,357.14
|$47,062.50
|$46,777.78
|$46,500.00
|50
|0.24%
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,200.00
|$46,916.67
|$46,642.86
|$46,375.00
|$46,111.11
|$45,850.00
|51
|0.24%
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,750.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,250.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,750.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,250.00
|52
|0.23%
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,333.33
|$46,125.00
|$45,900.00
|$45,666.67
|$45,428.57
|$45,187.50
|$44,944.44
|$44,700.00
|53
|0.23%
|$46,000.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,833.33
|$45,625.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,166.67
|$44,928.57
|$44,687.50
|$44,444.44
|$44,200.00
|54
|0.23%
|$46,000.00
|$45,750.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,250.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|55
|0.23%
|$45,500.00
|$45,250.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|56
|0.23%
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|57
|0.22%
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|58
|0.22%
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|59
|0.22%
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|60
|0.21%
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,700.00
|61
|0.21%
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,444.44
|$40,150.00
|62
|0.21%
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,187.50
|$39,888.89
|$39,600.00
|63
|0.21%
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,250.00
|$39,928.57
|$39,625.00
|$39,333.33
|$39,000.00
|64
|0.20%
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,250.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,666.67
|$39,357.14
|$39,062.50
|$38,722.22
|65
|0.20%
|$40,500.00
|$40,250.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,750.00
|$39,400.00
|$39,083.33
|$38,785.71
|$38,437.50
|66
|0.20%
|$40,000.00
|$39,750.00
|$39,500.00
|$39,125.00
|$38,800.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,142.86
|67
|0.20%
|$39,500.00
|$39,250.00
|$38,833.33
|$38,500.00
|$38,200.00
|$37,833.33
|68
|0.20%
|$39,000.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,166.67
|$37,875.00
|$37,500.00
|69
|0.19%
|$38,000.00
|$37,750.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,125.00
|70
|0.19%
|$37,500.00
|$37,250.00
|$36,833.33
|71
|0.18%
|$37,000.00
|$36,500.00
|72
|0.18%
|$36,000.00
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.