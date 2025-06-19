PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Clark opens with 64 at Travelers Championship, 'deeply regrets' damaging locker during U.S. Open

    Written by Associated Press

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark said he “deeply regrets” the damage done to the century-old locker he was using at Oakmont during the U.S. Open, his second act of frustration that caused damage at a major championship this year.

    Reports surfaced over the weekend that Clark damaged his locker. The USGA said only that it works directly with players and their managers when it comes to player conduct.

    Clark, who bogeyed his last hole Friday to miss the cut by one shot at the U.S. Open, opened the Travelers Championship with a 64 on Thursday. When asked to comment on the Oakmont locker incident, Clark said: "Yeah, I mean, I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows.

    “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened,” he said. “But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up.”

    Clark burst into prominence in 2023 with two victories, including the U.S. Open, and a spot on the Ryder Cup team. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am a year later and qualified for the Olympics.

    But he has only one top-10 finish in the last nine months and has dropped to No. 27 in the world ranking and No. 80 in the FedExCup.


    At the PGA Championship, he hit his drive to the right and slung his driver behind him, damaging a sign on the tee. The logo was that of one of his corporate sponsors. Clark posted an apology for that incident on social media.

    “As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me. My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on,” Clark said last month.

    "I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time.”

    Clark is No. 23 in the Ryder Cup standings, with six players getting automatic spots. He has one more Signature Event (Travelers) and one major (The Open Championship) among tournaments left to improve his standing in the FedExCup. Only the top 70 make the postseason.

    “I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedExCup,” Clark said. “So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.”

    R1
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    T1

    USA
    A. Eckroat
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T3

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    6

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    CAN
    A. Hadwin
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T15

    KOR
    T. Kim
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
