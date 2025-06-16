Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 23: A scenic view as Scottie Scheffler plays his approach shot from the 17th hole fairway during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2024, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
The Travelers Championship, featuring a $20 million purse, will be played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 19-22. The course measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 22-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., ESPN+; 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+; 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+; 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.