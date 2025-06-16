PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 23: A scenic view as Scottie Scheffler plays his approach shot from the 17th hole fairway during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2024, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    The Travelers Championship, featuring a $20 million purse, will be played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 19-22. The course measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 22-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., ESPN+; 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+; 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
    • Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+; 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
