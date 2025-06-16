‘SportsCenter’ to broadcast live from 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley

The live broadcast will take place the day before tournament play begins at the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs, with just the top 50 in the FedExCup standings set to tee it up in one of the TOUR’s most historic events. With only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings advancing to the following week’s TOUR Championship, the BMW Championship serves as a critical stop for players hoping to secure a spot in the season finale.