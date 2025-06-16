PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
‘SportsCenter’ to broadcast live from 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley

    ESPN’s flagship news program "SportsCenter" will air live from the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday, Aug. 13, as part of the network’s "50 States in 50 Days" summer tour.

    The live broadcast will take place the day before tournament play begins at the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs, with just the top 50 in the FedExCup standings set to tee it up in one of the TOUR’s most historic events. With only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings advancing to the following week’s TOUR Championship, the BMW Championship serves as a critical stop for players hoping to secure a spot in the season finale.

    The "SportsCenter" appearance in Maryland, set to be hosted by Matt Barrie, is one of 50 consecutive on-location shows across the country, celebrating local sports culture and major national events. The initiative “SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days” marks the show’s most ambitious nationwide tour in two decades.

    Caves Valley previously hosted the BMW Championship in 2021, won by Patrick Cantlay. This year’s edition once again promises high drama, with Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley returning to defend his title as the PGA TOUR’s best battle for the season's biggest prize, the FedExCup.

    See the full lineup and announcement for ESPN's “SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days” here.

