Oakmont’s best quality? It makes Scottie Scheffler look human

It’s a position of vulnerability we have seldom seen from Scheffler since the Masters. He felt a turning point in his swing in Houston the week before, finally knocking off the rust that plagued him after a late start to his season due to injury. He finished fourth at Augusta National, then eighth at the RBC Heritage. Then the floodgates opened. He won by eight shots at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, setting a PGA TOUR scoring record in the process. He won his next start at the PGA Championship, too, vanquishing the best players in the field by five strokes. He placed fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge, then returned to his winning ways with a convincing four-shot victory at the Memorial Tournament by Workday. He not only was playing better than anyone on TOUR, but he was playing better than any previous version of himself.