Rory McIlroy grinds to make cut at U.S. Open

McIlroy made a comfortable par at the 16th, then stepped up to the drivable 17th with his last good chance at a birdie and some breathing room. He launched his tee ball high into the hazy Pennsylvania sky, and within moments, his head was down. The disgust of the shot boiled over as he smashed a tee marker with his driver. It’s unclear at this point whether McIlroy thought he needed to get to 6-over (he declined media after his round), but he gave himself a chance by spinning his bunker shot to 12 feet. Like several of the putts before, he gave the putt just a little too much respect, and it slid by the hole for another par.