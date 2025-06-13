Shane Lowry picks up ball on green, penalized one stroke at U.S. Open

Lowry’s week wasn’t all bad. During the opening round, he holed out for eagle at the par-4 third hole, becoming the first player to make eagle on the third in a U.S. Open at Oakmont (this marked the 10th playing of the U.S. Open at Oakmont, the most of any venue). The hole-out moved him to 4-over for the round; already worn down from Oakmont’s rigors, he sheepishly laughed as he looked to the ground after the eagle. After incurring the penalty for picking up his ball Friday, Lowry’s reaction was the same – a smirk that alluded to the course getting the best of him this week. He wasn’t alone in this sentiment; just three players completed 36 holes under par, and the cut line settled at 7-over 147. Oakmont has shown its teeth once again.