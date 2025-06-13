Shane Lowry picks up ball on green, penalized one stroke at U.S. Open
Shane Lowry holes out from fairway for eagle at the U.S. Open
‘One of stupidest things I’ve ever done,’ he said after rounds of 79-78 at Oakmont
Written by Staff
Oakmont wears you out, even if you’re among the world’s best. Shane Lowry had a moment Friday that exemplified it.
Lowry was assessed a one-stroke penalty Friday at the 125th U.S. Open for the most elementary of violations – picking up his ball on the par-4 14th green before marking it. After chipping his third shot well past the hole, Lowry strolled to his ball and casually picked it up. He quickly realized the mistake, as did his caddie Darren Reynolds, who offered a questioning glance. Lowry called over a rules official and then replayed it from the same spot, now putting for bogey rather than par. He lagged to a foot and tapped in for double bogey.
Per Rule 14.1a: If you lift your ball without marking its spot, mark its spot in a wrong way or make a stroke with a ball-marker left in place, you get one penalty stroke.
“Probably one of the stupidest things I've ever done,” Lowry said afterward. “I just picked the ball up, had the ball in my hand, turned around to Darren and he basically said to me, what are you doing? Yeah, I put it back down and marked it and got on with it. I knew it would be a penalty, just wasn't sure if it would be one or two (shots).”
It’s not as if the miscue cost Lowry the tournament; he entered the hole at 14-over for the week, well outside the cut line. But it was a memorable footnote (for better or worse), and to Lowry’s credit, he was laughing about it so hard that he wiped his eyes. His playing partners Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose each had a good laugh as well.
“That pretty much sums up the tournament there for Shane Lowry,” said analyst Mel Reid on the Peacock broadcast.
Lowry’s week wasn’t all bad. During the opening round, he holed out for eagle at the par-4 third hole, becoming the first player to make eagle on the third in a U.S. Open at Oakmont (this marked the 10th playing of the U.S. Open at Oakmont, the most of any venue). The hole-out moved him to 4-over for the round; already worn down from Oakmont’s rigors, he sheepishly laughed as he looked to the ground after the eagle. After incurring the penalty for picking up his ball Friday, Lowry’s reaction was the same – a smirk that alluded to the course getting the best of him this week. He wasn’t alone in this sentiment; just three players completed 36 holes under par, and the cut line settled at 7-over 147. Oakmont has shown its teeth once again.
Lowry finished with rounds of 79-78 for a 17-over 157 total, a far cry from his runner-up finish in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont. The silver lining: the next major is The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the site of his maiden major title in 2019.