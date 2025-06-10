Meet the man who almost spoiled Johnny Miller’s legendary U.S. Open at Oakmont

The book revealed that Schlee would regularly shake down the local paperboy for cash and was siphoning gas from lumber trucks to fuel his souped-up hot rod. He would also steal golf balls from Seaside Golf Course, owned by Cartwright, to either play or sell for cash. Cartwright didn’t care much as he had a soft spot for Schlee, who had befriended Cartwright’s son and become a de facto part of their family. But it nearly came back to bite Schlee in 1957. In need of money to play the Southern Oregon Open and hopefully jumpstart his pro career, Schlee stole hundreds of golf balls from Cartwright’s shed in the middle of the night and sold them to nearby Gearhart Golf Links. It wasn’t until the next morning that Cartwright found out and called the police, not suspecting it was Schlee because he had never been that bold or stolen that many balls. Eventually, the police figured out it was Schlee and tracked him down at Rogue Valley Country Club, host of the Southern Oregon Open, where Schlee was about to tee off. Schlee was arrested on the putting green of the course with police pushing for charges. Cartwright declined to do so, instead telling Schlee he needed to enlist in the military to acquire some discipline. Schlee agreed.