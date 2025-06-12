Oakmont delivers carnage as expected in Round 1 of U.S. Open

Take McIlroy’s round. He played nine holes of perfect U.S. Open golf, hitting sensible shots, holing crucial par saves and taking advantage of the few opportunities presented. It was clinical U.S. Open-winning golf. But trouble lurks at Oakmont for any golfer at any time. What looked to be an easy birdie opportunity after McIlroy split the fairway on the first hole quickly became an infuriating three-putt bogey. What seemed like a dream opportunity to get another shot back at the par-5 fourth became a nightmare as McIlroy missed the fairway and needed three lashes before his ball was back on short grass. He needed a miraculous up-and-down to save bogey. After going out in 2-under 33, he shot 41 on the back. His 74 was his highest opening-round score in the U.S. Open since a first-round 80 at Shinnecock in 2018.