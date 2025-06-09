Bounce Back: Scottie Scheffler’s little-known superpower could win him U.S. Open

Here lies the tension this week at Oakmont – the final boss of championship venues. No venue has proven more difficult this century. Angel Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont at 5 over, a winning score that’s only been matched once in the last 50 years. The scoring average of +5.6 over-par is the highest of any U.S. Open venue since 2000. When the championship returned to Oakmont in 2016, it was considered to be as easy as it could play, given washout conditions during the week. Yet, Dustin Johnson won at 4 under. Every U.S. Open since has featured a lower winning score. Bogeys are inevitable here. How you bounce back and avoid compounding errors will be central to whoever emerges victorious. And Scheffler’s better than anyone else in the world at that.