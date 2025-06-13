Justin Thomas will miss U.S. Open cut for third straight year
World No. 5 cards 76-76 at Oakmont, well outside projected cut line
Written by Staff
Justin Thomas has returned to form on the PGA TOUR this season, but he’s still searching for his peak form in major championships.
Thomas carded back-to-back rounds of 6-over 76 to start the 125th U.S. Open, a 12-over 152 total that won’t be enough to earn a weekend tee time at brutish Oakmont Country Club in western Pennsylvania. Mid-afternoon, the U.S. Open cut line (top 60 and ties) was projected to fall most likely at 6 or 7-over par.
“It sucks,” Thomas said after his second round.
Thomas entered the week at No. 4 on the TOUR’s season-long FedExCup standings and at No. 5 on the Official World Golf Ranking – but he has yet to contend in a major championship in 2025. He finished T36 at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow (where he won his first of two major titles at the 2017 PGA Championship). Overall, Thomas has notched just one top-25 finish in his last 13 major starts, a concerning run that belies his elite abilities; he’s a 16-time PGA TOUR winner who is considered one of modern-era golf’s great shot makers.
“I’m frustrated because I feel like I should be playing way better in majors, but I haven’t, so clearly I need to do something differently,” Thomas said Friday. “It’s easy to be bummed or not too positive at the moment, but I’ve had a really solid year and played really well.
“Just wasn’t sharp at all,” he continued. “I felt like I really didn’t play that bad yesterday; I had four tee balls that were 50-50 in the air of being in the fairway or not, and all four of them were not, and played those holes 5-over, so that can happen out there. I was very far from sharp and just didn’t play well … (Oakmont is) right in front of you. You kind of know what you’re getting here. It’s tough, and you can’t fake it around here and not play well and expect good things to happen.”
Thomas was undone at Oakmont by two double bogeys in a five-hole stretch early in his second round (Nos. 12 and 16), that dampened his chances of playing the weekend. He was often stuck in Oakmont’s thick rough across two rounds, hitting just 12 of 28 fairways, which in turn limited his birdie opportunities.
Thomas, who ranks second on TOUR in birdie average, made just two birdies across his first 27 holes at Oakmont. He added three birdies on his final nine Friday, Oakmont’s front nine, but those were countered by three bogeys. He’ll miss the cut for a third straight year at the U.S. Open, an event where he hasn’t finished better than tied for eighth in 11 appearances overall.
After Friday’s morning wave of the 125th U.S. Open, it was unclear where the cut line would eventually settle at beastly Oakmont. Six-over? Seven-over? Eight-over? Plenty of golf remained, and par-70 Oakmont wasn’t getting any easier, with a second-round scoring average of 74.6 as of 3:15 p.m. ET.
Others from the late/early wave likely to miss the cut include Min Woo Lee (9-over), Dustin Johnson (10-over), Sepp Straka (11-over) and Nick Dunlap (11-over). Johnson won the most recent U.S. Open at Oakmont, in 2016, with a 4-under 276 total.