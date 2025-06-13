U.S. Open: How to watch, leaderboard, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Golf is Hard | Thick rough edition
Written by Staff
The 125th U.S. Open heads to Pennsylvania, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship.
Sam Burns carded a 5-under 65, the round of the tournament thus far, to take a one-stroke lead at 3-under at the midway point of the U.S. Open. He leads by one over J.J. Spaun. Viktor Hovland sits at 1-under, two off the pace and the only other player in red figures heading into the weekend.
Play was suspended due to lightning in the area at 8:15 p.m. ET and will resume Saturday morning with the cut line finalized after Round. 2 is complete. Notable players on the course when the horn blew include Thriston Lawrence, who was 4-over on his round through 17 holes and 1-over for the tournament.
The cut line is currently projected at 7-under, with notables sitting outside the threshold including Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Åberg. Rory McIlroy, who was sweating the cut line for most of Round 2, birdied his final hole to secure a tee time for the weekend.
How to follow (all times ET)
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 19 at the Travelers Championship.
Television:
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming:
- Saturday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD
- Sunday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.