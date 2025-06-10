U.S. Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

It’s an all-European grouping that leads the Thursday morning wave. McIlroy and Rose battled it out in an epic playoff at the Masters, but have struggled in the two months since that duel. McIlroy, despite the recent struggles with his driver, is among the favorites again. He missed the cut at Oakmont back in 2016. Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, but has just two other top 10s in the event since. Lowry was the 54-hole leader at Oakmont in 2016 but shot 76 in the final round to finish runner-up.