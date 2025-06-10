U.S. Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
The 125th U.S. Open heads to Pennsylvania, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workday, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. The most recent career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy looks to rebound after missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
Here's a look at some notable groupings for the first two rounds (all times in ET):
7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry
It’s an all-European grouping that leads the Thursday morning wave. McIlroy and Rose battled it out in an epic playoff at the Masters, but have struggled in the two months since that duel. McIlroy, despite the recent struggles with his driver, is among the favorites again. He missed the cut at Oakmont back in 2016. Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, but has just two other top 10s in the event since. Lowry was the 54-hole leader at Oakmont in 2016 but shot 76 in the final round to finish runner-up.
7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
More international flair here, with three of the best swings on the PGA TOUR. Åberg is making his second U.S. Open appearance while Scott and Matsuyama are making their 24th and 13th appearances, respectively.
7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
It’s become an annual U.S. Open tradition to pair the active U.S. Open, The Open and U.S. Amateur champions together, which is again the case here. Schauffele’s U.S. Open resume is second-to-none, despite him still searching for his first victory. He’s never finished outside the top 10 in seven appearances. DeChambeau is a two-time U.S. Open champion and is in great form as he searches for No. 3. Ballester is making his first U.S. Open appearance.
1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Texas; Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
Another classic U.S. Open pairing with three former champions highlighting this group. Spieth won the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. Johnson in 2016, at Oakmont and Rahm won most recently at Torrey Pines in 2021.
1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
The marquee group for Thursday afternoon features three top players searching for their first U.S. Open trophy. Scheffler enters as the tournament favorite, with all eyes on whether the dominant world No. 1 can capture his fourth win in five starts and do something he hasn’t yet done in his career: win two majors in a single season. Morikawa and Hovland profile as top fits for Oakmont, which will require elite ball-striking to stay out of the thick rough and hold the firm and fast greens.
Here's a look at all groupings for the opening two rounds at the 125th U.S. Open. (all times are in ET).
Thursday (1 tee) / Friday (10 tee)
6:45 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
6:56 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
7:07 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
7:51 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre
8:02 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin
8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
8:35 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen
8:46 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Jinichiro Kozuma, (a) Cameron Tankersley, Chase Johnson
8:57 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins
Thursday (1 tee) / Friday (10 tee)
12:30 p.m./6:45 a.m.: Frederic Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow
12:41 p.m./6:56 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox
12:52 p.m./7:07 a.m.: Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
1:03 p.m./7:18 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m.: Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
1:36 p.m./7:51 a.m.: Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed
1:47 p.m./8:02 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
2:09 p.m./8:24 a.m.: Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
2:20 p.m./8:35 a.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter
2:31 p.m./8:46 a.m.: Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Díaz
2:42 p.m./8:57 a.m.: Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser
Thursday (10 tee) / Friday (1 tee)
6:45 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
6:56 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
7:07 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
7:51 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
8:02 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer
8:35 a.m./2:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)
8:46 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup
8:57 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)
Thursday (10 tee) / Friday (1 tee)
12:30 p.m./6:45 a.m.: Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya
12:41 p.m./6:56 a.m.: Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays
12:52 p.m./7:07 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace
1:03 p.m./7:18 a.m.: Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor
1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
1:36 p.m./7:51 a.m.: Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
1:47 p.m./8:02 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap
2:09 p.m./8:24 a.m.: Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz
2:20 p.m./8:35 a.m.: Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, (a) Zach Pollo
2:31 p.m./8:46 a.m.: James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto
2:42 p.m./8:57 a.m.: Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee (a)