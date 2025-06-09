PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Purse breakdown: U.S Open

Scottie Scheffler reaches 15 career wins

    The 125th U.S. Open heads to the Keystone State, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for a record 10th time. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workday, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Rory McIlroy captured the first major of the season, winning the Masters Tournament to complete the career Grand Slam.

    The 2024 purse was a record $21.5 million, the highest among golf’s major championships, with the winner earning $4.3 million. The winner will also take 750 FedExCup points if eligible.

    Check back here for when the USGA announces the full breakdown for the 125th U.S. Open, and click here to see who is teeing it up at Oakmont.

