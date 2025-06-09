Purse breakdown: U.S Open

The 125th U.S. Open heads to the Keystone State, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for a record 10th time. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workday, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Rory McIlroy captured the first major of the season, winning the Masters Tournament to complete the career Grand Slam.