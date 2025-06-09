Purse breakdown: U.S Open
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler reaches 15 career wins
Written by Staff
The 125th U.S. Open heads to the Keystone State, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for a record 10th time. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workday, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Rory McIlroy captured the first major of the season, winning the Masters Tournament to complete the career Grand Slam.
The 2024 purse was a record $21.5 million, the highest among golf’s major championships, with the winner earning $4.3 million. The winner will also take 750 FedExCup points if eligible.
Check back here for when the USGA announces the full breakdown for the 125th U.S. Open, and click here to see who is teeing it up at Oakmont.