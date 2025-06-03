Luke Clanton, Gordon Sargent, David Ford make PGA TOUR member debuts at RBC Canadian Open

CALEDON, Ontario and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Florida State product Luke Clanton, Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and North Carolina’s David Ford have officially joined the PGA TOUR and will make their first starts as members this week at the RBC Canadian Open (June 5-8), held for the first time at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course. Clanton and Sargent became the first two players to earn membership through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, while Ford finished as the No. 1 player in the 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking. All three players will have status on TOUR through the 2026 season.