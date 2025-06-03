Luke Clanton, Gordon Sargent, David Ford make PGA TOUR member debuts at RBC Canadian Open
Clanton, Sargent earned membership through PGA TOUR University Accelerated; Ford finished No. 1 in 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking
CALEDON, Ontario and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Florida State product Luke Clanton, Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and North Carolina’s David Ford have officially joined the PGA TOUR and will make their first starts as members this week at the RBC Canadian Open (June 5-8), held for the first time at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course. Clanton and Sargent became the first two players to earn membership through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, while Ford finished as the No. 1 player in the 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking. All three players will have status on TOUR through the 2026 season.
Through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, a high-achieving junior, sophomore or freshman can earn PGA TOUR membership and become eligible for all open, full-field TOUR events. Players earn points based on their accomplishments in college, amateur and professional golf, and they will earn PGA TOUR membership if they amass at least 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility. Sargent and Clanton were recently joined by Auburn’s Jackson Koivun as players to earn membership through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, with Koivun electing to return to Auburn for his junior season (2025-26) and deferring his option to accept membership.
“Officially welcoming Luke, Gordon, and David to the PGA TOUR family marks the beginning of an exciting journey for three rising stars — and further underscores why this is the most competitive Tour in the world,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “PGA TOUR University is one of several direct pathways to the top of our sport, and we’re committed to continuing to reward the highest achievers in college golf for years to come.”
PGA TOUR membership for the 2025 season features 17 PGA TOUR University alumni, including nine in the top 100 of the FedExCup, and 23 alumni have combined for 36 professional victories worldwide. Past No. 1 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking include Florida State’s John Pak (2021), Texas’ Pierceson Coody (2022), Texas Tech’s Ludvig Åberg (2023) and Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen (2024).
Clanton, who just completed his junior season at Florida State, secured his 20th point and PGA TOUR membership following a made cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in March, while Sargent secured membership in October 2023 when he represented the United States at the World Amateur Team Championships.
Clanton, 21, from Hialeah, Florida, capped off his time as a Seminole as the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking with seven individual collegiate titles, including four this season, and was named the recipient of the 2025 Ben Hogan Award, one of three player of the year awards in college golf. In 13 PGA TOUR starts as an amateur, Clanton recorded four top-10s and 10 made cuts, highlighted by runner-up finishes at the 2024 John Deere Classic and 2024 RSM Classic.
Sargent, 22, from Birmingham, Alabama, was the ninth freshman to win the NCAA individual championship in 2022 and went on to represent his country at the Walker Cup (2022) and Palmer Cup (2022, 2023). He was the low amateur at the 2023 U.S. Open and spent 42 weeks at No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, later receiving the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal as the leading player in WAGR. After securing his card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated in October 2023, Sargent returned to Vanderbilt for his senior season (2024-25).
Ford turned in a stellar senior season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, claiming a school-record five individual titles in 2024-25 to finish atop the 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking, which annually recognizes and rewards college golf’s top seniors. Ford also finished with the lowest career scoring average in program history (70.13), won the D-I Jack Nicklaus Award, the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel and was a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award. Ford’s collegiate career ended May 14 at the Urbana Regional, when he finished T11 individually and North Carolina finished sixth, one spot short of qualifying for the NCAA Championship.
Ford made his professional debut as a sponsor exemption two weeks ago at the Charles Schwab Challenge (MC), which he earned for winning the 2024 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. The RBC Canadian Open will mark Ford’s first start as a PGA TOUR member.