5H AGO

How to watch: Live scores, tee times, TV times for the Memorial presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from the Memorial

    Written by Staff

    The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season concludes Sunday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler closed with back-to-back birdies for a 68 and a one-stroke lead over Ben Griffin, winner of last week's Charles Schwab Challenge. They lead by three over Nick Taylor while the group consisting of Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley and Sepp Straka finished at 3-under, five off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming alerts:
      • ESPN BET feed will air on ESPN+ Thursday-Sunday (see times below) to take a betting audience inside the action.
      • "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" airs Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:00 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    ESPN BET (Stream 4)11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 9:00 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

    Featured groups

    • 10:15 a.m.: Max Homa, Andrew Novak
    • 11:37 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)
    R3
    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    3

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F

    T15

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    +1
    Thru
    F
