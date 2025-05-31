How to watch: Live scores, tee times, TV times for the Memorial presented by Workday
Written by Staff
The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season concludes Sunday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler closed with back-to-back birdies for a 68 and a one-stroke lead over Ben Griffin, winner of last week's Charles Schwab Challenge. They lead by three over Nick Taylor while the group consisting of Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley and Sepp Straka finished at 3-under, five off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alerts:
- ESPN BET feed will air on ESPN+ Thursday-Sunday (see times below) to take a betting audience inside the action.
- "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" airs Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. on CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9:00 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|ESPN BET (Stream 4)
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee groups
- 9:00 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
Featured groups
- 10:15 a.m.: Max Homa, Andrew Novak
- 11:37 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)