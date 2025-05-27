How to watch: the Memorial presented by Workday kicks off from Muirfield Village
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season tees of Thursday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his 2024 title from last year but will have to beat a star-studded field that includes seven other players in the OWGR top 10 including Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alerts:
- "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" from the Memorial Tournament airs Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on Golf Channel
- ESPN BET feed will air on ESPN+ Thursday-Sunday (see times below) to take a betting audience inside the action.
- "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" airs Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. on CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|ESPN BET (Stream 4)
|noon-2 p.m.
|noon-2 p.m.
|noon-2 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.