How to watch: the Memorial presented by Workday kicks off from Muirfield Village

The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season tees of Thursday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his 2024 title from last year but will have to beat a star-studded field that includes seven other players in the OWGR top 10 including Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.