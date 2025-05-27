PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

How to watch: the Memorial presented by Workday kicks off from Muirfield Village

1 Min Read

Latest

A closer look at Muirfield Village's brutal finishing hole

    Written by Staff

    The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season tees of Thursday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his 2024 title from last year but will have to beat a star-studded field that includes seven other players in the OWGR top 10 including Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming alerts:
      • "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" from the Memorial Tournament airs Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on Golf Channel
      • ESPN BET feed will air on ESPN+ Thursday-Sunday (see times below) to take a betting audience inside the action.
      • "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" airs Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    ESPN BET (Stream 4)noon-2 p.m.noon-2 p.m.noon-2 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    R1
    Groupings Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    11:50AM UTC
    USA
    B. Snedeker
    11:50AM UTC
    USA
    B. Campbell
    12:00PM UTC
    USA
    H. English
    12:00PM UTC
    USA
    R. Fowler
    12:10PM UTC
    USA
    J. Spaun
    12:10PM UTC
    ENG
    J. Rose
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    D. Berger
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    12:30PM UTC
    USA
    T. Finau
    12:30PM UTC
    USA
    A. Eckroat
    12:40PM UTC
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    12:40PM UTC
    SWE
    A. Noren
    12:50PM UTC
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:50PM UTC
    USA
    J.T. Poston
    1:00PM UTC
