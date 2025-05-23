Freed-up Rickie Fowler shows signs of resurgent summer at Charles Schwab Challenge



Plenty is riding on the week. With a win, Fowler would rise into the top 60 in the world, earning a place in the U.S. Open next month at Oakmont Country Club. He missed the cut last year at Pinehurst No. 2, a disappointment after a thrilling week at the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, where he shot 62 in the first round and finished in a tie for fifth.