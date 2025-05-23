Freed-up Rickie Fowler shows signs of resurgent summer at Charles Schwab Challenge
Rickie Fowler can't miss, snags another birdie at Charles Schwab
Written by Kevin Robbins
FORT WORTH, Texas — The moments of promise continue for Rickie Fowler.
Two weeks after his first top-15 finish of the season, Fowler shot 6-under 64 in the second round Friday of the Charles Schwab Challenge. It nudged him briefly into the top five after a first-round even-par 70 at Colonial Country Club. It secured his tenth made cut in 12 starts.
“Getting myself well inside the number was nice,” Fowler said.
So was his card. Starting early on the back nine, he shot 6-under 29 on a warming and windless morning. He made one birdie and one bogey on the front. Through two rounds, Fowler ranked inside the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Putting, Driving Distance and Putts per Green in Regulation. He hit 26 of 36 greens, good for a top 25.
“It’s definitely coming around,” Fowler said of his form. “I know it’s been slow last year and a slow start to this year.”
Rickie Fowler nearly aces No. 16 at Charles Schwab
Plenty is riding on the week. With a win, Fowler would rise into the top 60 in the world, earning a place in the U.S. Open next month at Oakmont Country Club. He missed the cut last year at Pinehurst No. 2, a disappointment after a thrilling week at the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, where he shot 62 in the first round and finished in a tie for fifth.
Fowler has seen signs of progress this season. The six-time winner on the PGA TOUR shared 21st place at The American Express in January. He tied for 18th in March at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Playing his 355th career tournament on a sponsor exemption, Fowler started the Truist Championship two weeks ago with a first-round 63 at Philadelphia Cricket Club. He tied for 15th.
He missed the cut last week at the PGA Championship, playing a course — Quail Hollow Club — where he won his first tournament in 2012.
Fowler now finds himself ranked No. 128 in the world. He is 36 years old. He last won in the summer of 2023, at the Rocket Classic.
He is in a welcoming place. Fowler likes the challenges posed by the historic Colonial. In 10 appearances in the Schwab, Fowler has four top 20 finishes and two inside the top five, including his share of sixth place last year.
I've always loved Colonial,” he said. “It's a fun golf course. It's not one that you can necessarily go out and overpower. There's a few holes where you can kind of let it loose. Other than that, it's much more position golf. “
And his position, through two rounds, gave him all kinds of hope.
“Body is starting to feel better, and the game, I feel like it's been in a good spot and not very far off,” Fowler said. “It's a fine line out here. Nice to see things starting to come together a bit.”