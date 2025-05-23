Luke Clanton has unfinished business at Florida State: A national championship

A few weeks after the 2024 NCAAs, Clanton made the cut in his TOUR debut at the U.S. Open, made the cut and finished T41. Early that week at Pinehurst No. 2, he reminisced on having watch parties with childhood friends to watch the U.S. Open in his formative years, soaking in the knowledge that he was about to compete in his first major championship. His mom Rhonda remembers relishing the fact that he was around the cut line at all on Friday, and it’s unlikely either could have anticipated what was soon to come. Two weeks after the U.S. Open, Clanton finished T10 at the Rocket Classic, which he quickly followed with a runner-up at the John Deere Classic. He added a fifth-place finish at the Wyndham Championship and another runner-up at The RSM Classic, becoming the first amateur since Jack Nicklaus in 1961 with three or more top-10 finishes in a PGA TOUR season. He had shown himself as a PGA TOUR-level player who happened to still be a college golfer – and therein lies the key. Until he turns pro, he’s a college golfer first and foremost.