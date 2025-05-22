PGA TOUR introduces leaderboard ‘Hot Streak’ highlighting key stretches, turning points in real time for fans
Continues product enhancements as part of Fan Forward initiative
A 7-under 63 during the first round of the Truist Championship positioned Rickie Fowler for his best result on the PGA TOUR since October 2024, when he finished solo-fourth at the Baycurrent Classic. Competing on a sponsor exemption, Fowler surged up the leaderboard early at The Philadelphia Cricket Club with a front-nine 29 that included birdies on six of his first seven holes.
Beginning this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, key stretches and turning points such as Fowler’s will be highlighted in real time for fans via a new “Hot Streak” feature debuting on the PGA TOUR’s mobile app and website, indicating on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour leaderboards when a player is performing exceptionally well.
Fans will know when a player’s round qualifies as hot via a new animated indicator displayed on the leaderboard, as an orange and red circle will enclose their round score with a flame icon in the lower right-hand side. Users can click on scorecards of all players to see more in-depth analysis and statistics through TOURCAST, including the player stat comparison tool and cutline probability features, among others.
“For much of this PGA TOUR season, our Data and Decision Science team has been honing and refining the logic to determine when a player can be considered ‘hot,’ and we are excited to officially launch our new hot streak feature on TOUR digital leaderboards this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge,” said Scott Gutterman, PGA TOUR senior vice president, digital and broadcast technologies. “Our team is always looking for interesting new ways for fans to engage with PGA TOUR players and tournaments through our in-depth data and statistics, and we’ll continue to roll out innovations like this as the Fan Forward initiative guides our organization’s overall decision-making.”
A variety of factors play a role in determining whether a player is hot, highlighted by a positive shift in the PGA TOUR’s win probability model. The proprietary feature – developed by the TOUR’s Digital and Data and Decision Science teams – provides the foundation for hot streaks, as players whose win- or make cut-probability increases rapidly over a short period of time qualify for the indicator. The TOUR’s digital team then refines the logic by adding layers of scoring-based rules around holes under par.
The hot streak feature will be available for all events on the PGA TOUR schedule beginning with this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. Check out the indicator starting with competition on Thursday on the PGA TOUR mobile app or online at PGATOUR.COM/leaderboard, and learn more about the TOUR’s Fan Forward initiative at PGATOUR.com/fanforward.
The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will be broadcast on CBS/Paramount+, GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, Sirius XM and distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.