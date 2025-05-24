Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The PGA TOUR returns to Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, underwent a $25-million restoration led by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2023 and will once again play host as the TOUR travels to the Lone Star State.
Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid matched each other again Saturday, posting 2-under rounds of 68 to finish the day at 13 under. They'll go into the final round at Colonial tied four strokes ahead of the field -- and with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurking not much further back.
The Charles Schwab Challenge is the final event for players to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10. See coverage details below.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alert:
- New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Watch on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and your local listing for times.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.