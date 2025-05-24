PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from Charles Schwab Challenge

All-time greatest shots from Charles Schwab Challenge

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR returns to Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, underwent a $25-million restoration led by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2023 and will once again play host as the TOUR travels to the Lone Star State.

    Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid matched each other again Saturday, posting 2-under rounds of 68 to finish the day at 13 under. They'll go into the final round at Colonial tied four strokes ahead of the field -- and with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurking not much further back.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge is the final event for players to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10. See coverage details below.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alert:

    • New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Watch on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and your local listing for times.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • TBD

    Featured groups

    • TBD

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
    R3
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    T1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T1

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    3

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T10

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW