Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The PGA TOUR returns to Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with Scottie Scheffler eying a third straight PGA TOUR title fresh off victories at the PGA Championship and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, underwent a $25-million restoration led by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2023 and will once again play host as the TOUR travels to the Lone Star State.
The newly minted PGA champion Scheffler opened with a 2-under 68 at the difficult Fort Worth track, trailing leader John Pak, who opened with a blistering 7-under 63, by five.
The Charles Schwab Challenge is the final event for players to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10. See coverage details below.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 8:55 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger
Featured groups
- 8:33 a.m.: Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim
- 8:44 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Keith Mitchell
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.