Scottie Scheffler is the headliner, but don’t forget about compelling underdogs chasing him at PGA Championship

Let’s start with Scheffler’s final round playing partner, Alex Noren. The 42-year-old Swede has two top-10s in 39 major championship starts and very nearly didn’t make his 40th this week. Noren spent the last six months rehabbing a severe tear in his right hamstring that had rendered him unable to swing a club, jump or run. Doctors found his right hamstring was 90% torn through, an important distinction in his rehab timetable. Had he fully torn it, he would still be out. Instead, he returned for last week’s Truist and now he’s playing in the final pairing on Sunday of a major championship for the first time in his career.