Sahith Theegala withdraws from Truist Championship with neck injury
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala makes birdie on No. 2 at Truist Championship
Written by Staff
Sahith Theegala withdrew from the Truist Championship before the start of the final round because of a neck injury, PGA TOUR Communications posted on X.
After opening with rounds of 69-71 at Philadelphia Cricket Club, the 27-year-old Theegala struggled to an 8-over 78 in Round 3. He was in last place at the 70-man event before he withdrew and was slated to tee off with Garrick Higgo at 8 a.m. local time.
Theegala earned his maiden TOUR victory at the 2023 Procore Championship and backed it up with a solid 2024 season, earning a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team to make his debut. However, the Pepperdine alum has had a lackluster start to the season, with no finishes inside the top 15.
Theegala is still in next week's PGA Championship, where he finished T12 last year. The event will be contested at Quail Hollow Club, where Theegala recorded finishes of 56-52 in his former two appearances at the Truist Championship.