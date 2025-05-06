Nathan Franks wins 'The Q at Myrtle Beach' to earn first PGA TOUR start
2 Min Read
Get to know Nathan Franks, winner of 'The Q at Myrtle Beach'
Written by Adam Stanley
Nathan Franks knew the moment he wanted to pursue golf beyond just as a game, but as his life’s calling.
It came, he said with a laugh, when he told his father he didn’t want to play baseball anymore.
Franks would go on to have a celebrated amateur career and is now a senior at the University of South Carolina. He’s been named the SEC Golfer of the Week three times as a Gamecock.
Now, after winning "The Q at Myrtle Beach," he has the biggest opportunity of his golfing life ahead of him.
Get to know Nathan Franks, winner of 'The Q at Myrtle Beach'
“It was awesome. It was the first time I played in front of that many cameras and it was a little nerve-wracking at the same time,” Franks said Tuesday. “Looking forward to getting a chance to compete against some of the best players in the world and see where I am and where I need to get better.”
Franks was able to defeat seven other aspiring pros and eight golf content creators to earn a spot in his first-ever PGA TOUR event, the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic.
He had a two-shot lead going into the final hole and was able to hold on even with a bogey – after he hit his second shot into the water on the par-5 18th. He had two chip-ins during his round and made eagle on two of the other par 5s.
Franks was the only golfer to break 70. He shot a 3-under 69 to defeat Tyler Watts and Joe Hooks by a shot. Trevor Gutschewski was solo fourth at 1 under. They were the only golfers to break par.
Franks admitted he wasn’t quite sure what success was going to look like for him this week on TOUR, but he’s as eager as ever to play well and see where he ends up. He also said he was excited to meet as many players as possible and pick their brains about TOUR life.
The Q at Myrtle Beach' winner Nathan Franks on preparing for PGA TOUR event
Additionally, Franks made it out of Local Qualifying for the U.S. Open and is set to join his Gamecocks teammates at the NCAA regional at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Washington on Monday.
Those travel plans, he said with a smile, will get sorted out later.
This week, Franks said, there is not much difference for him compared to college events except for the extra practice days.
“Just getting as much practice in as you can and get your game in as good of a place as you can before the tournament starts,” Franks said.
“To play in a PGA TOUR event in my home state is a dream come true.”
Matt Atkins won "The Q" in 2024 to earn a spot in the tournament last year. He made the cut and would go on to finish tied for 46th.