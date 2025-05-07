See who won a ‘chaotic’ Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube

The top two of four teams after eight holes at The Philadelphia Cricket Club advanced to a hole-by-hole playoff to determine the Creator Classic winner. Brownlee/Walsh/Andolpho comfortably earned medalist honors at 3-over 34 for eight holes, five strokes clear of the field. But scores were reset for the playoff and Richards/Lang/Dalke took advantage, highlighted by Richards’ sublime third shot from a greenside bunker – even more impressive considering the 23-year-old plays to a 16 handicap – leading to a comfortable two-putt bogey for the win. Brownlee’s third shot from thick greenside rough settled in a bunker, and Andolpho’s fourth from the bunker sailed well over the green, exacerbating the playoff struggles for the runner-up trio.