See who won a ‘chaotic’ Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube
3 Min Read
Erik Anders Lang taps in to secure win for Team Richards at Creator Classic
Three of four trios shoot 8-over in alternate-shot format before Truist Championship
Written by Staff
This week’s Truist Championship marks The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s debut as a PGA TOUR venue, and pros expect ample birdie opportunities at the venerable A.W. Tillinghast design which will play relatively short by modern-day TOUR standards.
Wednesday’s Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube, though, yielded a different story. A “chaotic” one, as one creator described it.
The team of Josh Richards/Erik Anders Lang/Brad Dalke won the season’s second Creator Classic, making bogey on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, after the team of Marques Brownlee/Sean Walsh/Sabrina Andolpho missed a putt for triple bogey. The carnage on the playoff hole was fitting. Wednesday marked the first Creator Classic to use a three-player, alternate-shot format, which lent itself to a brisk pace of play in Philadelphia but sent scores into orbit.
The top two of four teams after eight holes at The Philadelphia Cricket Club advanced to a hole-by-hole playoff to determine the Creator Classic winner. Brownlee/Walsh/Andolpho comfortably earned medalist honors at 3-over 34 for eight holes, five strokes clear of the field. But scores were reset for the playoff and Richards/Lang/Dalke took advantage, highlighted by Richards’ sublime third shot from a greenside bunker – even more impressive considering the 23-year-old plays to a 16 handicap – leading to a comfortable two-putt bogey for the win. Brownlee’s third shot from thick greenside rough settled in a bunker, and Andolpho’s fourth from the bunker sailed well over the green, exacerbating the playoff struggles for the runner-up trio.
The winning team of Richards/Lang/Dalke did well just to reach the playoff. After Brownlee/Walsh/Andolpho’s 3-over total, the remaining three trios all tied at 8-over 39, requiring a chip-off to determine the second playoff berth. Representing his team, Dalke went second and chipped to 3 feet, well inside the pitch of Josh Kelley (representing Kelley/Kyle Lowry/Claire Hogle). Paige Spiranac went last (representing Spiranac/Tyler Toney/Matt Scharff, and her pitch slid just past the hole before running some 15 feet by.
Team Richards wins chip-off to advance to playoff at Creator Classic
Dalke (Good Good Golf) played collegiately at Oklahoma where he helped the Sooners to the 2017 NCAA title, and he also finished runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur to qualify for the 2017 Masters and U.S. Open – compelling Wednesday’s stream analyst Matt Every to throw a bit of shade as the chip-off got underway.
“This is like Billy Madison when he’s playing basketball with the kids … about 10 times today,” quipped Every, a two-time PGA TOUR winner.
For his part, the 16-handicap Richards (“BFFs” podcast) drained a 23-foot par putt on the match’s seventh hole, the par-3 16th, that ultimately proved crucial to the result. This came moments after Toney (Dude Perfect) chipped in for birdie from well left of the 16th green, as the action quickly grew frantic after several holes of high scores at the “Golden Age” venue, which features thick rough and not-so-generous fairways.
A mix of carnage and fireworks made for a thrilling Creator Classic to the end.
Tyler Toney holes the mega flop for birdie at Creator Classic
“That format is so chaotic,” Spiranac said afterward. “We had three plugged lies in bunkers, a shot OB. I think this is way more fun. There was a range of emotions that you see us go through all the time; I prefer alt-shot to traditional stroke play.
“You want to watch the best players in the world play stroke play. You want to watch us (creators) die out here, and that is exactly what happened.”
This marked the second of three Creator Classic iterations in 2025. Grant Horvat won the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass on the Wednesday before THE PLAYERS Championship, winning with a 15-foot birdie on the first playoff hole, TPC Sawgrass’ iconic par-3 17th. The series will conclude with the Creator Classic at East Lake on Wednesday, Aug, 20, before the TOUR Championship. Luke Kwon won last year’s inaugural Creator Classic, also the day before the TOUR Championship at East Lake.
The Creator Classic series is sponsored by YouTube and broadcast on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel and several other media platforms.