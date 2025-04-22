Star-studded field, team format announced for Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube

On the eve of the Truist Championship, eight of the most prominent golf creators will team up with four well-known YouTube creators to take on the Wissahickon Course – facing the same course conditions as the pros – to compete for the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket title. The tournament will consist of four, three-person teams, each featuring one YouTube creator and two golf creators, competing on Nos. 10-17 in an alternate-shot, gross-score format. After conclusion of play, the two top teams will advance to the par-4 18th hole for a hole-by-hole playoff. Groupings and tee times will be announced the day before the event.