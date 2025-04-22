Star-studded field, team format announced for Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube
4 Min Read
On-site fans, viewers to witness nine-hole competition on Wednesday, May 7
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PHILADELPHIA – Fan-favorite golf content creators are set to tee off alongside popular YouTube stars for the "Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube," the second of three in the season-long Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube that began in March at TPC Sawgrass.
The team event, open to Truist Championship Wednesday ticketholders, will be broadcast on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel and several other media platforms. The nine-hole competition will get underway on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 7, at The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course before play begins at the Truist Championship the following day.
On the eve of the Truist Championship, eight of the most prominent golf creators will team up with four well-known YouTube creators to take on the Wissahickon Course – facing the same course conditions as the pros – to compete for the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket title. The tournament will consist of four, three-person teams, each featuring one YouTube creator and two golf creators, competing on Nos. 10-17 in an alternate-shot, gross-score format. After conclusion of play, the two top teams will advance to the par-4 18th hole for a hole-by-hole playoff. Groupings and tee times will be announced the day before the event.
The field includes: Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, eight-time "Call of Duty" world champion and founder of esports organization 100 Thieves; technology influencer Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD – who has previously detailed PGA TOUR tech for his subscribers; Tyler Toney of Dude Perfect, who makes his return to the series after appearing in the inaugural event in Atlanta; and Josh Richards of the "BFFs" podcast.
Teaming up with the YouTube creators are three golf content creators returning from the original event – Paige Spiranac, plus Good Good Golf’s Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh – plus new participants Sabrina Andolpho from Golf Girl Games, Erik Anders Lang of Random Golf Club, Claire Hogle, Josh Kelley aka @HoleIn1TrickShots and Matt Scharff from Good Good Golf. Tune in on Monday, April 28, to golf journalist Dan Rapaport's digital series "Dan on Golf," where team captains and their squads will be unveiled ahead of the highly anticipated showdown.
“We are excited to unveil the next iteration in the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, which this time welcomes prominent YouTube personalities across various genres inside the ropes alongside the golf creators our fans have come to know,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president of media. “The series continues to attract a diverse range of fans to the PGA TOUR platform, judging by the packed galleries at TPC Sawgrass and the engaged audience that watched online, and we are eager to watch it grow further at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.”
Similar to the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, the competition will be streamed live via the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel as well as ESPN+, Peacock and the PGA TOUR Channel on Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play and LG Channels. Across all social platforms, the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass reached 55 million users, delivering 90 million total impressions, including 16 million video views.
The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket will be produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, featuring live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring/data, Trackman shot tracing – including tracing via drones – and rich, on-screen graphics. Pro Shop Studios, the entertainment division of Pro Shop and production company behind the Netflix hit series “Full Swing” and “Happy Gilmore 2,” will partner with PGA TOUR Studios to run on-ground and broadcast production.
“The Creator Classic Series is about shining a spotlight on dynamic creators and their relatable personalities more so than witnessing world-class golf shots or success on the course,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder of Pro Shop. “As we introduce new YouTube creators and their respective fans to the world of professional golf, constructing a team event that welcomes an even more diverse array of skillsets was the natural next step in the series’ return.”
For those looking to experience the excitement of the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket in person, fans are encouraged to purchase a Wednesday grounds ticket at the Truist Championship.
The field and competition format for the final event in the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, which will be contested at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, will be announced at a later date.