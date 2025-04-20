What is playoff format at RBC Heritage?

The playoff will start on the par-4 18th and move to the par-3 17th if needed, rotating between these two holes until a winner is decided. The straightaway 465-yard, par-4 18th features a generous fairway, nearly 100 yards wide, with a second shot played across the marsh to a long but narrow green. The 160-yard, par-3 17th is guarded by a long bunker down the left side and a tiny bunker alongside the green’s front-right portion, close to Sunday’s hole location.