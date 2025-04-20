What is playoff format at RBC Heritage?
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas sinks 24-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage
Written by Staff
Editor's note: Justin Thomas defeated Andrew Novak with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
The RBC Heritage is headed to a hole-by-hole playoff, with Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak tied at 17-under 267 through 72 holes at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The playoff will start on the par-4 18th and move to the par-3 17th if needed, rotating between these two holes until a winner is decided. The straightaway 465-yard, par-4 18th features a generous fairway, nearly 100 yards wide, with a second shot played across the marsh to a long but narrow green. The 160-yard, par-3 17th is guarded by a long bunker down the left side and a tiny bunker alongside the green’s front-right portion, close to Sunday’s hole location.
Thomas and Novak each shared second place into Sunday’s final round in South Carolina, one back of 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim, and the duo matched scores of 3-under 68. Thomas and Novak finished three strokes clear of a four-way tie for third at 14-under, which included Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman and Maverick McNealy.
Andrew Novak makes clutch birdie at RBC Heritage
Thomas, a 15-time PGA TOUR winner, eyes his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. Novak, who grew up in nearby Charleston, South Carolina, is chasing his first PGA TOUR title.
This marks the third playoff in the last four editions of the RBC Heritage.