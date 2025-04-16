Q&A with Davis Love III: Five-time RBC Heritage winner talks restoration of Harbour Town Golf Links, course’s importance

DAVIS LOVE III: If you play once a year at Harbour Town, the goal is you'd come back and go, wow, it's beautiful. What did they actually do? I keep saying that Sea Pines and the Goodwin family have been great stewards of an iconic golf course. They have not let it change much over the years, so we don’t really have to do much. The PGA TOUR players and caddies will notice because they’re experts. They’ll notice there’s a little more slope in this green or a new hole location in that green. There were some stacked sod bunkers that were cool looking back then, some vertical faces in bunkers that have gone away. An older caddie will say, 'Hey, it’s more like the original,' but the player who’s only played one tournament might not notice a whole lot of difference. It’s going to be very subtle.