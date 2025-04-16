Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell elected as Player Advisory Council co-chairmen for 2025
2 Min Read
Behind the scenes with Maverick McNealy after his win at The RSM Classic
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell have been elected co-chairmen of the 2025 Player Advisory Council (PAC) by the TOUR’s membership.
The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.
McNealy and Mitchell will replace Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson on Jan. 1, 2026, as Player Directors on the PGA TOUR Policy Board.
McNealy was the leading vote-getter and will serve a four-year term on the PGA TOUR Policy Board. Mitchell, who received the second-most votes, will serve a three-year term. The ballot included McNealy, Mitchell and Rickie Fowler. As previously announced, the PAC will transition to a process that allows for only one PAC Chairman to be elected each year.
McNealy, 29, is in his sixth season on TOUR and earned his first career win at The RSM Classic in 2024. He moved into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career after a T3 at the Valero Texas Open on April 6, his fourth top-10 of the 2025 season.
Mitchell, 33, is in his eighth season on TOUR. Winner of the 2019 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Mitchell has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs six times and is currently No. 78 in the FedExCup on the strength of four top-25s this season.
The 2025 Player Advisory Council was announced earlier this year. Each PAC member serves on one of four PAC Subcommittees, which were established in 2024 with the focus on different areas of TOUR business: business affairs, competitions, pathways and tournaments, fans and sponsors.
2025 Player Advisory Council
Sam Burns
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Rickie Fowler
Brian Harman
Charley Hoffman
Max Homa
Kevin Kisner
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy (co-chairman)
Keith Mitchell (co-chairman)
Seamus Power
Scottie Scheffler
Brandt Snedeker
Justin Thomas
Gary Woodland
PAC subcommittees
Business Affairs
Patrick Cantlay (chairman)
Kevin Kisner
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Brandt Snedeker
Kyle Westmoreland (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)
Competitions
Adam Scott (co-chairman)
Tiger Woods (co-chairman)
Sam Burns
Brian Harman
Scottie Scheffler
Gary Woodland
Tom Whitney (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)
Pathways
Peter Malnati (co-chairman)
Webb Simpson (co-chairman)
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Charley Hoffman
Max McGreevy
Stuart MacDonald (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)
Tournaments, Fans & Sponsors
Camilo Villegas (chairman)
Rickie Fowler
Max Homa
Seamus Power
Justin Thomas
Austin Greaser (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)
PGA TOUR Player Directors
Patrick Cantlay
Peter Malnati
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Camilo Villegas
Tiger Woods