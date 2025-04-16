PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell elected as Player Advisory Council co-chairmen for 2025

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell have been elected co-chairmen of the 2025 Player Advisory Council (PAC) by the TOUR’s membership.

    The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.

    McNealy and Mitchell will replace Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson on Jan. 1, 2026, as Player Directors on the PGA TOUR Policy Board.

    McNealy was the leading vote-getter and will serve a four-year term on the PGA TOUR Policy Board. Mitchell, who received the second-most votes, will serve a three-year term. The ballot included McNealy, Mitchell and Rickie Fowler. As previously announced, the PAC will transition to a process that allows for only one PAC Chairman to be elected each year.

    McNealy, 29, is in his sixth season on TOUR and earned his first career win at The RSM Classic in 2024. He moved into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career after a T3 at the Valero Texas Open on April 6, his fourth top-10 of the 2025 season.

    Mitchell, 33, is in his eighth season on TOUR. Winner of the 2019 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Mitchell has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs six times and is currently No. 78 in the FedExCup on the strength of four top-25s this season.

    The 2025 Player Advisory Council was announced earlier this year. Each PAC member serves on one of four PAC Subcommittees, which were established in 2024 with the focus on different areas of TOUR business: business affairs, competitions, pathways and tournaments, fans and sponsors.

    2025 Player Advisory Council
    Sam Burns
    Eric Cole
    Trevor Cone
    Rickie Fowler
    Brian Harman
    Charley Hoffman
    Max Homa
    Kevin Kisner
    Max McGreevy
    Maverick McNealy (co-chairman)
    Keith Mitchell (co-chairman)
    Seamus Power
    Scottie Scheffler
    Brandt Snedeker
    Justin Thomas
    Gary Woodland

    PAC subcommittees
    Business Affairs
    Patrick Cantlay (chairman)
    Kevin Kisner
    Maverick McNealy
    Keith Mitchell
    Brandt Snedeker
    Kyle Westmoreland (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)

    Competitions
    Adam Scott (co-chairman)
    Tiger Woods (co-chairman)
    Sam Burns
    Brian Harman
    Scottie Scheffler
    Gary Woodland
    Tom Whitney (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)

    Pathways
    Peter Malnati (co-chairman)
    Webb Simpson (co-chairman)
    Eric Cole
    Trevor Cone
    Charley Hoffman
    Max McGreevy
    Stuart MacDonald (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)

    Tournaments, Fans & Sponsors
    Camilo Villegas (chairman)
    Rickie Fowler
    Max Homa
    Seamus Power
    Justin Thomas
    Austin Greaser (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)

    PGA TOUR Player Directors
    Patrick Cantlay
    Peter Malnati
    Adam Scott
    Webb Simpson
    Camilo Villegas
    Tiger Woods

