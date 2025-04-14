PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Ben Crane betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Ben Crane of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Ben Crane returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship after finishing tied for 58th in his last appearance at the event. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course) April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Crane at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Crane's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5873-69-72-73-1

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In Crane's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Billy Horschel won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Crane's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC74-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT7371-68-71-79+5--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--

    Crane's recent performances

    • Crane's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 73rd with a score of 5-over.
    • Crane has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Crane has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Crane's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.566

    Crane's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crane has hit 61.11 percent of greens in regulation so far in the 2025 season.
    • His average driving distance this season is 288.3 yards.
    • Crane is averaging 29.50 putts per round in 2025.
    • He has a bogey avoidance rate of 19.44 percent this season.
    • Crane's par breakers percentage stands at 11.11 percent for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crane as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

