Ben Crane betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Ben Crane of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Ben Crane returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship after finishing tied for 58th in his last appearance at the event. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort (Corales Golf Course) April 17-20 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Crane's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T58
|73-69-72-73
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Crane's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Billy Horschel won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Crane's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T73
|71-68-71-79
|+5
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Crane's recent performances
- Crane's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 73rd with a score of 5-over.
- Crane has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crane has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crane's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.566
Crane's advanced stats and rankings
- Crane has hit 61.11 percent of greens in regulation so far in the 2025 season.
- His average driving distance this season is 288.3 yards.
- Crane is averaging 29.50 putts per round in 2025.
- He has a bogey avoidance rate of 19.44 percent this season.
- Crane's par breakers percentage stands at 11.11 percent for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crane as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
