Purse breakdown: Masters Tournament
The 89th edition of the Masters Tournament concludes Sunday from Augusta National Golf Club. Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and current FedExCup leader Rory McIlroy are among those battling for a chance to don the iconic green jacket.
See the full breakdown below of the $21 million purse.
|Position
|Amount
|Position
|Amount
|1st
|$4,200,000
|26th
|$168,000
|2nd
|$2,268,000
|27th
|$161,700
|3rd
|$1,428,000
|28th
|$155,400
|4th
|$1,008,000
|29th
|$149,100
|5th
|$840,000
|30th
|$142,800
|6th
|$756,000
|31st
|$136,500
|7th
|$703,500
|32nd
|$130,200
|8th
|$651,000
|33rd
|$123,900
|9th
|$609,000
|34th
|$118,650
|10th
|$567,000
|35th
|$113,400
|11th
|$525,000
|36th
|$108,150
|12th
|$483,000
|37th
|$102,900
|13th
|$441,000
|38th
|$98,700
|14th
|$399,000
|39th
|$94,500
|15th
|$378,000
|40th
|$90,300
|16th
|$357,000
|41st
|$86,100
|17th
|$336,000
|42nd
|$81,900
|18th
|$315,000
|43rd
|$77,700
|19th
|$294,000
|44th
|$73,500
|20th
|$273,000
|45th
|$69,300
|21st
|$252,000
|46th
|$65,100
|22nd
|$235,200
|47th
|$60,900
|23rd
|$218,400
|48th
|$57,540
|24th
|$201,600
|49th
|$54,600
|25th
|$184,800
|50th
|$52,920
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who did not qualify for the final 36 holes will receive $25,000.