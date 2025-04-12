PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Purse breakdown: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The 89th edition of the Masters Tournament concludes Sunday from Augusta National Golf Club. Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and current FedExCup leader Rory McIlroy are among those battling for a chance to don the iconic green jacket.

    See the full breakdown below of the $21 million purse.

    Position AmountPosition Amount
    1st $4,200,00026th $168,000
    2nd $2,268,00027th $161,700
    3rd $1,428,00028th $155,400
    4th $1,008,00029th $149,100
    5th $840,00030th $142,800
    6th $756,00031st $136,500
    7th $703,50032nd $130,200
    8th $651,00033rd $123,900
    9th $609,00034th $118,650
    10th $567,00035th $113,400
    11th $525,00036th $108,150
    12th $483,00037th $102,900
    13th $441,00038th $98,700
    14th $399,00039th $94,500
    15th $378,00040th $90,300
    16th $357,00041st $86,100
    17th $336,00042nd $81,900
    18th $315,00043rd $77,700
    19th $294,00044th $73,500
    20th $273,00045th $69,300
    21st $252,00046th $65,100
    22nd $235,20047th $60,900
    23rd $218,40048th $57,540
    24th $201,60049th $54,600
    25th $184,80050th $52,920

    The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who did not qualify for the final 36 holes will receive $25,000.

    R3
    In Progress

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T4

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    17

    T7

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
