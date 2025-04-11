2025 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 3
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy is paired with Corey Conners in the third round of the 2025 Masters. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
A star-studded leaderboard has taken shape at Augusta National. Halfway through the Masters, a resurgent Justin Rose holds a one-shot lead over reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. That pairing, which owns a combined three U.S. Opens, will tee off in Saturday's final pairing at 2:40 p.m. ET.
Just behind them will be fan favorite Rory McIlroy, who surged into contention with a 66, which was the low score Friday. McIlroy, winner of this year's THE PLAYERS Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is seeking a Masters victory to complete the career Grand Slam. He'll play in the penultimate pairing alongside Canada's Corey Conners, who has been one of the TOUR's top players in 2025. Conners is sixth in the FedExCup thanks to four top-10s, including a T6 at THE PLAYERS.
McIlroy and Conners both trail Rose by two.
The 53 players who made the cut will play in idyllic conditions Saturday. The high temperature Saturday is forecast to be 69 degrees and there is only a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Wind gusts are not expected to exceed 12 mph, as well.
Tom Kim is scheduled to tee off at 9:50 a.m. in Saturday's first tee time. See below for all third-round tee times for the 89th Masters Tournament, which begins Saturday morning at Augusta National (all times ET):
- 9:50 a.m.: Tom Kim
- 10:00 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth
- 10:10 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman
- 10:20 a.m.: Danny Willett, J.T. Poston
- 10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson
- 10:40 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:50 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun
- 11:10 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel
- 11:20 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An
- 11:30 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
- 11:40 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
- 11:50 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
- 12:00 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger
- 12:10 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Max Homa
- 12:30 p.m.: Harris English, Min Woo Lee
- 12:40 p.m.: Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria
- 12:50 p.m.: Brian Harman, Bubba Watson
- 1:00 p.m.: Davis Riley, Michael Kim
- 1:10 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:20 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
- 1:30 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:50 p.m.: Jason Day, Sungjae Im
- 2:00 p.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Viktor Hovland
- 2:10 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:20 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry
- 2:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners
- 2:40 p.m.: Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau