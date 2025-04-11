2025 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 3

Just behind them will be fan favorite Rory McIlroy, who surged into contention with a 66, which was the low score Friday. McIlroy, winner of this year's THE PLAYERS Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is seeking a Masters victory to complete the career Grand Slam. He'll play in the penultimate pairing alongside Canada's Corey Conners, who has been one of the TOUR's top players in 2025. Conners is sixth in the FedExCup thanks to four top-10s, including a T6 at THE PLAYERS.