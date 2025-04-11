Justin Rose is back within reach of Masters Tournament glory

That’s getting hard to say for the rest of the peers in Rose’s generation. The list of those who are still playing at an admirable level has been whittled down to a small few. There’s Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia and not much else. Both Scott and Garcia are stuck at one major, like Rose, but neither is anywhere to be found on this leaderboard or any recent major championship. The last top-six for Scott or Garcia in a major came in 2018. Rose’s was last spring when he finished T6 at the PGA Championship. Then, he very nearly claimed that long-awaited major at Royal Troon last July, finishing runner-up to Xander Schauffele by two. Rose said afterward he was “gutted,” but with time has absorbed it and grown from it, as further proof that his good golf is good enough.