Masters chairman: Augusta National suffered 'a lot of damage' from Hurricane Helene

“We've had literally dozens of people working at the club, and what I really have been most proud of is while everyone certainly is focused on getting us up, back and running, our employees have been so focused on the community at large,” Ridley said. “We've been able to take care of our employees, but we've also been focused on what the Red Cross and other organizations are doing in Augusta, and our employees really have been a big part of that, which I think really speaks for them and the culture at the club.”