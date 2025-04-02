NBC Sports' PGA TOUR coverage delivers six consecutive weekends of viewership gains
1 Min Read
Last six Sunday final rounds on NBC/Peacock averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 13 percent from 2024
STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports’ presentation of the PGA TOUR has delivered six consecutive weekends of year-over-year viewership gains on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital properties, highlighted by strong Sunday final-round viewership and peak viewership numbers across the board, based on official data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.
Beginning with the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (Feb. 22-23) through the Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 29-30), the past six weekends of PGA TOUR coverage on NBC and Peacock have averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.2 million viewers across 41 hours of coverage, up 10 percent versus the same six events last year, and up 18 percent when excluding this year’s weather-impacted THE PLAYERS Championship coverage.
Sunday final rounds have delivered further viewership gains in that span, averaging a TAD of 2.7 million viewers, up 13 percent versus 2024. Five of the last six Sundays have posted double-digit percentage viewership increases.
Below are additional viewership highlights:
- All six final rounds posted higher peak viewership versus 2024.
- Five of six final rounds on NBC/Peacock delivered peak viewership of over 3 million viewers.
- Sunday’s Texas Children’s Houston Open final round on NBC/Peacock was up 41 percent versus 2024 and viewership peaked at 4.3 million.
- Six consecutive weekends of PGA TOUR Coverage on NBC/Peacock averaged 2.2 million viewers, up 10% vs. 2024.
- Coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship delivered the highest peak viewership (6.2 million viewers).
NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage continues this week with the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio this Thursday through Sunday on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock. Early round coverage airs tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. This weekend’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel on both days before transitioning to NBC/Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.