Points and payouts: Min Woo Lee earns $1.7M, 500 FedExCup points at Texas Children's Houston Open
Written by Rob Bolton
Woo boy! That was some theater.
Min Woo Lee prevailed by the thinnest of margins at the Texas Children’s Houston Open on Sunday for his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. All the strokes count the same, but, and fittingly, it was a Texas wedge from behind the green on the par-4 18th hole in the finale that presents as the most valuable as it positioned him for a tap-in for the title.
The 26-year-old Aussie slept on a four-shot lead and he closed with a 3-under 67 to post a tournament-record 20-under 260, but a combination of events applied more pressure than that data would have suggested. For one, Lee rinsed his tee ball at the par-5 16th hole en route to a bogey with the finish line right around the corner. For another, the onrush of challengers nearest in pursuit consisted of major champions Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland, both of whom coming to rest one swing back.
Despite the fact that this is Lee’s first win in 56 career TOUR appearances, he was just +3500 to prevail on the eve of the tournament at FanDuel. That was tied for fifth-shortest in the field of 153. He’s the third first-time winner in the five editions of the tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course and the fifth first-timer in 14 events this season.
Min Woo Lee closes with exciting par to notch first win by one at Houston Open
With the victory, the second-year TOUR member banks 500 FedExCup points, $1,710,000 and exemptions into all of the remaining Signature Events. He’s also qualified for the 2026 edition of The Sentry. He already was eligible for next week’s Masters and was a foregone conclusion to qualify for the PGA Championship, but that exemption now is official.
As usual, Scheffler was the tournament favorite and again at a familiar +350, but he’s now winless in six starts this season. Woodland was +15000 to emerge with his first victory since the 2019 U.S. Open. His consolation is what is easily his best finish since having brain surgery in September of 2023.
Elsewhere ...
In his first title defense on the PGA TOUR, Stephan Jaeger (+4500) answered nicely with a T11.
Fresh off his playoff victory at THE PLAYERS Championship and what was his debut at Memorial Park, Rory McIlroy (+650) closed with 6-under 64 for a four-way share of fifth place.
McIlroy’s victim at TPC Sawgrass, J.J. Spaun (+3500), missed the cut on the number in Houston.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|Position
|Golfer (odds to win)
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Min Woo Lee (+3500)
|260 / -20
|500.000
|$1,710,000.00
|T2
|Gary Woodland (+15000)
|261 / -19
|245.000
|$845,500.00
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler (+350)
|261 / -19
|245.000
|$845,500.00
|4
|Sami Välimäki (+40000)
|263 / -17
|135.000
|$465,500.00
|T5
|Wyndham Clark (+3300)
|265 / -15
|96.250
|$337,843.75
|T5
|Taylor Pendrith (+4500)
|265 / -15
|96.250
|$337,843.75
|T5
|Rory McIlroy (+650)
|265 / -15
|96.250
|$337,843.75
|T5
|Alejandro Tosti (+2700)
|265 / -15
|96.250
|$337,843.75
|9
|Ryan Gerard (+12000)
|266 / -14
|80.000
|$277,875.00
|10
|Mackenzie Hughes (+8000)
|267 / -13
|75.000
|$258,875.00
|T11
|Lee Hodges (+11000)
|268 / -12
|63.000
|$211,375.00
|T11
|Rico Hoey (+12000)
|268 / -12
|63.000
|$211,375.00
|T11
|Stephan Jaeger (+4500)
|268 / -12
|63.000
|$211,375.00
|T11
|Isaiah Salinda (+17000)
|268 / -12
|63.000
|$211,375.00
|T15
|Eric Cole (+15000)
|269 / -11
|53.000
|$163,875.00
|T15
|Hayden Springer (+25000)
|269 / -11
|53.000
|$163,875.00
|T15
|Ryan Fox (+12000)
|269 / -11
|53.000
|$163,875.00
|T18
|Joel Dahmen (+12000)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T18
|Chris Gotterup (+22000)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T18
|Sam Stevens (+10000)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T18
|Harry Hall (+9000)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T18
|Harris English (+9000)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T18
|Victor Perez (+12000)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T18
|Ben Griffin (+5500)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T18
|Kevin Yu (+8000)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T18
|Keith Mitchell (+6500)
|270 / -10
|41.167
|$108,986.11
|T27
|Jason Day (+3500)
|271 / -9
|29.500
|$67,925.00
|T27
|Nate Lashley (+60000)
|271 / -9
|29.500
|$67,925.00
|T27
|Davis Thompson (3500)
|271 / -9
|29.500
|$67,925.00
|T27
|Jake Knapp (+8000)
|271 / -9
|29.500
|$67,925.00
|T27
|Jesper Svensson (+15000)
|271 / -9
|29.500
|$67,925.00
|T32
|Michael Kim (+3500)
|272 / -8
|21.214
|$51,910.71
|T32
|Rasmus Højgaard (+10000)
|272 / -8
|21.214
|$51,910.71
|T32
|Chandler Phillips (+35000)
|272 / -8
|21.214
|$51,910.71
|T32
|Tony Finau (+3500)
|272 / -8
|21.214
|$51,910.71
|T32
|Charles Reiter (+100000)
|272 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,910.71
|T32
|Maverick McNealy (+5000)
|272 / -8
|21.214
|$51,910.71
|T32
|Nico Echavarria (+12000)
|272 / -8
|21.214
|$51,910.71
|T39
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+20000)
|273 / -7
|13.563
|$36,575.00
|T39
|Mac Meissner (+15000)
|273 / -7
|13.563
|$36,575.00
|T39
|Adam Hadwin (+22000)
|273 / -7
|13.563
|$36,575.00
|T39
|Taylor Dickson (+100000)
|273 / -7
|13.563
|$36,575.00
|T39
|Matteo Manassero (+50000)
|273 / -7
|13.563
|$36,575.00
|T39
|Kurt Kitayama (+7000)
|273 / -7
|13.563
|$36,575.00
|T39
|Chan Kim (+20000)
|273 / -7
|13.563
|$36,575.00
|T39
|Trey Mullinax (+22000)
|273 / -7
|13.563
|$36,575.00
|T47
|Emiliano Grillo (+22000)
|274 / -6
|9.000
|$25,593.00
|T47
|Thomas Detry (+6000)
|274 / -6
|9.000
|$25,593.00
|T47
|Ryo Hisatsune (+15000)
|274 / -6
|9.000
|$25,593.00
|T47
|William Mouw (+50000)
|274 / -6
|9.000
|$25,593.00
|T47
|Chad Ramey (+40000)
|274 / -6
|9.000
|$25,593.00
|T52
|Patrick Rodgers (+10000)
|275 / -5
|6.125
|$22,301.25
|T52
|Matt McCarty (+15000)
|275 / -5
|6.125
|$22,301.25
|T52
|Jackson Suber (+40000)
|275 / -5
|6.125
|$22,301.25
|T52
|Rickie Fowler (+10000)
|275 / -5
|6.125
|$22,301.25
|T52
|Pierceson Coody (+27000)
|275 / -5
|6.125
|$22,301.25
|T52
|Davis Riley (+11000)
|275 / -5
|6.125
|$22,301.25
|T52
|David Skinns (+100000)
|275 / -5
|6.125
|$22,301.25
|T52
|Trevor Cone (+100000)
|275 / -5
|6.125
|$22,301.25
|60
|Sungjae Im (+4000)
|276 / -4
|5.000
|$21,375.00
|T61
|Mason Andersen (+100000)
|277 / -3
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T61
|Sam Ryder (+12000)
|277 / -3
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T61
|Matthew Riedel (+100000)
|277 / -3
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T64
|Charley Hoffman (+17000)
|278 / -2
|4.000
|$20,425.00
|T64
|Philip Knowles (+100000)
|278 / -2
|4.000
|$20,425.00
|T64
|Antoine Rozner (+30000)
|278 / -2
|4.000
|$20,425.00
|T67
|Adam Svensson (+27000)
|279 / -1
|3.500
|$19,950.00
|T67
|Sahith Theegala (+5000)
|279 / -1
|3.500
|$19,950.00
|69
|John Pak (+100000)
|280 / E
|3.200
|$19,665.00
