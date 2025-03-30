PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points and payouts: Min Woo Lee earns $1.7M, 500 FedExCup points at Texas Children's Houston Open

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Woo boy! That was some theater.

    Min Woo Lee prevailed by the thinnest of margins at the Texas Children’s Houston Open on Sunday for his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. All the strokes count the same, but, and fittingly, it was a Texas wedge from behind the green on the par-4 18th hole in the finale that presents as the most valuable as it positioned him for a tap-in for the title.

    The 26-year-old Aussie slept on a four-shot lead and he closed with a 3-under 67 to post a tournament-record 20-under 260, but a combination of events applied more pressure than that data would have suggested. For one, Lee rinsed his tee ball at the par-5 16th hole en route to a bogey with the finish line right around the corner. For another, the onrush of challengers nearest in pursuit consisted of major champions Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland, both of whom coming to rest one swing back.

    Despite the fact that this is Lee’s first win in 56 career TOUR appearances, he was just +3500 to prevail on the eve of the tournament at FanDuel. That was tied for fifth-shortest in the field of 153. He’s the third first-time winner in the five editions of the tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course and the fifth first-timer in 14 events this season.


    Min Woo Lee closes with exciting par to notch first win by one at Houston Open

    Min Woo Lee closes with exciting par to notch first win by one at Houston Open


    With the victory, the second-year TOUR member banks 500 FedExCup points, $1,710,000 and exemptions into all of the remaining Signature Events. He’s also qualified for the 2026 edition of The Sentry. He already was eligible for next week’s Masters and was a foregone conclusion to qualify for the PGA Championship, but that exemption now is official.

    As usual, Scheffler was the tournament favorite and again at a familiar +350, but he’s now winless in six starts this season. Woodland was +15000 to emerge with his first victory since the 2019 U.S. Open. His consolation is what is easily his best finish since having brain surgery in September of 2023.

    Elsewhere ...

    In his first title defense on the PGA TOUR, Stephan Jaeger (+4500) answered nicely with a T11.

    Fresh off his playoff victory at THE PLAYERS Championship and what was his debut at Memorial Park, Rory McIlroy (+650) closed with 6-under 64 for a four-way share of fifth place.

    McIlroy’s victim at TPC Sawgrass, J.J. Spaun (+3500), missed the cut on the number in Houston.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    PositionGolfer (odds to win)ScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Min Woo Lee (+3500)260 / -20500.000$1,710,000.00
    T2Gary Woodland (+15000)261 / -19245.000$845,500.00
    T2Scottie Scheffler (+350)261 / -19245.000$845,500.00
    4Sami Välimäki (+40000)263 / -17135.000$465,500.00
    T5Wyndham Clark (+3300)265 / -1596.250$337,843.75
    T5Taylor Pendrith (+4500)265 / -1596.250$337,843.75
    T5Rory McIlroy (+650)265 / -1596.250$337,843.75
    T5Alejandro Tosti (+2700)265 / -1596.250$337,843.75
    9Ryan Gerard (+12000)266 / -1480.000$277,875.00
    10Mackenzie Hughes (+8000)267 / -1375.000$258,875.00
    T11Lee Hodges (+11000)268 / -1263.000$211,375.00
    T11Rico Hoey (+12000)268 / -1263.000$211,375.00
    T11Stephan Jaeger (+4500)268 / -1263.000$211,375.00
    T11Isaiah Salinda (+17000)268 / -1263.000$211,375.00
    T15Eric Cole (+15000)269 / -1153.000$163,875.00
    T15Hayden Springer (+25000)269 / -1153.000$163,875.00
    T15Ryan Fox (+12000)269 / -1153.000$163,875.00
    T18Joel Dahmen (+12000)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T18Chris Gotterup (+22000)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T18Sam Stevens (+10000)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T18Harry Hall (+9000)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T18Harris English (+9000)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T18Victor Perez (+12000)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T18Ben Griffin (+5500)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T18Kevin Yu (+8000)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T18Keith Mitchell (+6500)270 / -1041.167$108,986.11
    T27Jason Day (+3500)271 / -929.500$67,925.00
    T27Nate Lashley (+60000)271 / -929.500$67,925.00
    T27Davis Thompson (3500)271 / -929.500$67,925.00
    T27Jake Knapp (+8000)271 / -929.500$67,925.00
    T27Jesper Svensson (+15000)271 / -929.500$67,925.00
    T32Michael Kim (+3500)272 / -821.214$51,910.71
    T32Rasmus Højgaard (+10000)272 / -821.214$51,910.71
    T32Chandler Phillips (+35000) 272 / -821.214$51,910.71
    T32Tony Finau (+3500)272 / -821.214$51,910.71
    T32Charles Reiter (+100000)272 / -8n/a (non-member)$51,910.71
    T32Maverick McNealy (+5000)272 / -821.214$51,910.71
    T32Nico Echavarria (+12000)272 / -821.214$51,910.71
    T39Michael Thorbjornsen (+20000)273 / -713.563$36,575.00
    T39Mac Meissner (+15000)273 / -713.563$36,575.00
    T39Adam Hadwin (+22000)273 / -713.563$36,575.00
    T39Taylor Dickson (+100000)273 / -713.563$36,575.00
    T39Matteo Manassero (+50000)273 / -713.563$36,575.00
    T39Kurt Kitayama (+7000)273 / -713.563$36,575.00
    T39Chan Kim (+20000)273 / -713.563$36,575.00
    T39Trey Mullinax (+22000)273 / -713.563$36,575.00
    T47Emiliano Grillo (+22000)274 / -69.000$25,593.00
    T47Thomas Detry (+6000)274 / -69.000$25,593.00
    T47Ryo Hisatsune (+15000)274 / -69.000$25,593.00
    T47William Mouw (+50000)274 / -69.000$25,593.00
    T47Chad Ramey (+40000)274 / -69.000$25,593.00
    T52Patrick Rodgers (+10000)275 / -56.125$22,301.25
    T52Matt McCarty (+15000)275 / -56.125$22,301.25
    T52Jackson Suber (+40000)275 / -56.125$22,301.25
    T52Rickie Fowler (+10000)275 / -56.125$22,301.25
    T52Pierceson Coody (+27000)275 / -56.125$22,301.25
    T52Davis Riley (+11000)275 / -56.125$22,301.25
    T52David Skinns (+100000)275 / -56.125$22,301.25
    T52Trevor Cone (+100000)275 / -56.125$22,301.25
    60Sungjae Im (+4000)276 / -45.000$21,375.00
    T61Mason Andersen (+100000)277 / -34.600$20,995.00
    T61Sam Ryder (+12000)277 / -34.600$20,995.00
    T61Matthew Riedel (+100000)277 / -34.600$20,995.00
    T64Charley Hoffman (+17000)278 / -24.000$20,425.00
    T64Philip Knowles (+100000)278 / -24.000$20,425.00
    T64Antoine Rozner (+30000)278 / -24.000$20,425.00
    T67Adam Svensson (+27000)279 / -13.500$19,950.00
    T67Sahith Theegala (+5000)279 / -13.500$19,950.00
    69John Pak (+100000)280 / E3.200$19,665.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.


