Points and payouts: Min Woo Lee earns $1.7M, 500 FedExCup points at Texas Children's Houston Open

The 26-year-old Aussie slept on a four-shot lead and he closed with a 3-under 67 to post a tournament-record 20-under 260, but a combination of events applied more pressure than that data would have suggested. For one, Lee rinsed his tee ball at the par-5 16th hole en route to a bogey with the finish line right around the corner. For another, the onrush of challengers nearest in pursuit consisted of major champions Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland, both of whom coming to rest one swing back.