Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy take on major preparation at Texas Children's Houston Open

The 28-time winner on the TOUR has won twice in 2025 — last week and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s been inside the top 20 in all four starts. Every facet of his game is humming, including his work on the greens. He ranks 10th in SG: Putting and looks in many ways like the Rory McIlroy of old: Confident over every shot, capable of excellence in every swing.