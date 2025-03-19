TPC Summerlin’s Danny Caldera named TPC Network’s A. James Clark Employee of the Year
2 Min Read
Danny Caldera, kitchen manager at TPC Summerlin, has been named the 2024 recipient of the Network’s A. James Clark Award. (Credit TPC Summerlin)
Kitchen manager recognized for exemplary leadership and community service
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – With nearly 2,000 employees in the TPC Network across the United States, Danny Caldera, kitchen manager at TPC Summerlin, has been named the 2024 recipient of the Network’s A. James Clark Award. In its 10th year, the annual award is given in recognition of an employee who upholds the values of the TPC Network and who exemplifies Clark’s same commitment, strong work ethic and inspirational leadership.
Caldera joined TPC Summerlin in 2022, demonstrating unwavering dedication to the success and reputation of the club. His hard work and commitment have left a lasting impression on TPC Summerlin’s employees, members and guests. In 2024 alone, Caldera played a pivotal role in assisting with the transition of the executive chef at TPC Summerlin and traveled to TPC Scottsdale where he provided direct support during the TPC Network’s Men's National Interclub.
"With a lasting commitment to helping others, Danny is not only a talented chef but also a cornerstone of support for his family and a beacon of hope within our community. His positive influence resonates with everyone at TPC Summerlin, making him an invaluable asset to our team," said Brian Hawthorne, general manager, TPC Summerlin. "Danny's journey exemplifies transformation, resilience and selfless service. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as a member of our team."
Caldera’s impact reaches far beyond his professional achievements, as the devoted father of five children and grandfather to nine is also an active member of his Las Vegas community. The Duarte, California, native volunteers his time to cook for the homeless in areas of Las Vegas affected by poverty, crime and violence. Caldera works to raise money for the area little league baseball program in his hometown of Duarte, California, and through his involvement in a lowrider car club, he organizes fundraisers for people in need.
"I am honored to receive this award, which is a testament to the incredible team here at TPC Summerlin and the hard work we all put in day in and day out. I saw these people that wanted me to do well and help others, and it motivates me to continue to give back because of their support," Caldera said. "I appreciate the TPC Network and PGA TOUR for this honor and am deeply moved by the recognition, as all I ever want to do is provide a memorable experience to our TPC Summerlin members and guests.”
The inaugural A. James Clark award was presented in 2015, with past recipients of the award including:
- Jody Boudreau (TPC Sawgrass)
- Dulce Muniz (TPC Southwind)
- Maggie Peebles (TPC River’s Bend)
- Jose Murillo Rodriguez (TPC Deere Run)
- Noel Hall (TPC River Highlands)
- Robin Morello (TPC River Highlands)
- Alex Rodriguez (TPC Harding Park)
- Elizabeth (Beth) Stentiford (TPC Boston)
- Misty Kadel (TPC Summerlin).
Each TPC club submits one nomination, with all nominees recognized on the A. James Clark plaque at each of their respective clubs. The overall winner is honored on the permanent plaque located at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Caldera will be recognized at the PGA TOUR Global Home, along with a plaque and donation to the charity of his choice. Caldera selected Duarte High Falcons Baseball program.