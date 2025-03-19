TPC Summerlin’s Danny Caldera named TPC Network’s A. James Clark Employee of the Year

"I am honored to receive this award, which is a testament to the incredible team here at TPC Summerlin and the hard work we all put in day in and day out. I saw these people that wanted me to do well and help others, and it motivates me to continue to give back because of their support," Caldera said. "I appreciate the TPC Network and PGA TOUR for this honor and am deeply moved by the recognition, as all I ever want to do is provide a memorable experience to our TPC Summerlin members and guests.”