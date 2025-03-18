Rory McIlroy commits to Texas Children’s Houston Open, fresh off THE PLAYERS Championship win

McIlroy said in his winning press conference that he planned to play one of the two Texas events preceding the Masters – the Texas Children’s Houston Open or the Valero Texas Open, but wasn’t sure which. Based on past experience, Valero would have made sense. McIlroy played the event in 2022 and 2024 as a direct tune-up ahead of Augusta. He’s opting for a different plan this year, though. By playing in Houston, McIlroy will give himself a week’s rest before teeing it up at the Masters, the lone major he has not won.