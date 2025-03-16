Draws and Fades: Assessing odds of Monday playoff at THE PLAYERS

Why he won’t: This was his chance. Spaun benefited greatly from the early start Sunday, shaving off several hours that he didn’t have to deal with the burden of the 54-hole lead. He acquitted himself well from the lead, overcoming a rough start by making birdies on three of his final 10 holes. But he clearly felt the pressure out of the gates, and it’ll be hard not to think about what might have happened if his 31-foot birdie putt on No. 18 rolled another 3 inches – echoes of Kisner’s near-miss on the final green in 2015 which led to a playoff loss.