Scottie Scheffler 'feels very close' despite frustrating week at THE PLAYERS Championship

It’s been an unremarkable start to 2025 for Scheffler, who made the remarkable look regular a year ago. He’s admitted it’s taken him longer to get back in the swing of things after a hand injury in late December delayed his season debut. He’s had strong results – three top 15s in five starts – but when you’re coming off a nine-win season, it leaves some to be desired. Scheffler is capable of better.