Purse breakdown: THE PLAYERS Championship

The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the 51st edition of THE PLAYERS Championship. TPC Sawgrass and its iconic island green welcome defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, going for his three-peat after becoming the first player to win back-to-back PLAYERS titles in 2023 and 2024. Scheffer will be joined by the PGA TOUR's best including past champions Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.